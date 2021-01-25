This New Partnership is Turning Store Security Cameras Into Customer Data Insights

A new strategic partnership is aiming to improve retailers’ oversight of their stores – literally. Interface Security Systems will become the exclusive provider of the Ignite Prism platform in North America, a partnership which will enable retail customers to utilize their security camera data for more intelligent business strategies.

Interface operates a suite of technologies for retail that incorporate security, network services and business intelligence. By creating a singular ecosystem in which all these services run, Interface enables retailers to gain greater insight into their operations throughout the shop floor, so that they can be optimized. Security camera and point-of-sale hardware both share data so that retailers can observe any friction points.

This existing overview of store activity will get an upgrade, under the new agreement. Interface will have exclusive rights to the video analytics technology of Ignite Prism, which detects store traffic, compliance and inventory levels at any given time. Remote visual access makes the software particularly suited for companies with multiple brick-and-mortar outlets, who want to maintain consistency across the brand.

“With a proven track record of successful implementation for some of the leading retail brands around the world, Ignite Prism’s video analytics solution is a powerful addition and natural extension of Interface’s existing retail solution bundle that includes business security, managed network and unified communications as a service,” said Michael Shaw, CEO at Interface Security Systems.

For many consumers – and businesses – a store security camera is a minor inconvenience, to be used in emergencies. But these cameras can be used to analyze the customer experience, from queue length to dwell time to occupancy rates. By understanding how shoppers move around and engage with a store, retailers can identify when they might need to increase staff presence or implement trainings.

From a practical store management level, retailers can also gain immediate visibility of any broken or underperforming facilities. This can free up store employees’ time, so that they can focus more on customer relationships and service; if something needs taking care of, the Ignite Prism system will detect it and alert staff.

“We are excited to partner with Interface, and together, we look forward to helping businesses unlock actionable insights using our innovative platform,” said Fir Geenen, CEO of Ignite Prism. “Our cloud service transforms virtually any video camera into an insightful merchandising, auditing, and business intelligence tool.”