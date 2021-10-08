Informa Markets Fashion Increases Regional Presence With 2022 Magic Show Schedule

Trade show organizer Informa Markets Fashion has announced its 2022 lineup for its Magic fashion events, and the company continues to expand its presence across the country.

After debuting a live in-person show in New York and hosting its traditional Las Vegas event — Magic is adding another city to its roster to better serve retailers with the latest trend and young contemporary styles and fill a gap in the buying season. Magic Nashville will debut May 16-17 at Music City Center and offer an intimate collection of women’s and children’s apparel, footwear and accessories. Like all Informa events, it will also host curated activations, networking opportunities and educational sessions.

“For the trend and young contemporary market, speed to retail is critical in order to deliver on continuously evolving consumer demands,” said Jordan Rudow, VP of events for Magic. “In 2021, we introduced Magic New York and in 2022, we are further expanding our portfolio to support the industry’s need for more frequent opportunities to convene and conduct business by bringing the spirit of Magic to Nashville.”

The Magic calendar kicks off with its Las Vegas event, slated for Feb. 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It will showcase new brands and top sellers in such categories as trend, young contemporary, sportswear, footwear, accessories and children’s, and also provide buying direction through curations focused on topics like made-in-USA and sustainability. And through the Informa Markets for Change program, there also will be opportunities for minority-owned, women-owned, and LGBTQIA+-owned fashion brands to exhibit and participate in unique programming and activations.

That show will be followed by the Magic New York event, returning again to Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Feb. 27-March 1. It will feature women’s and children’s apparel, footwear, and accessories at accessible to moderate price points.

Magic introduced its New York event in September 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Informa Markets Fashion

Informa Markets Fashion introduced the New York edition of Magic last month, holding it in conjunction with its regular Coterie fashion event. According to the organizer, the debut East Coast show attracted a number of major retailers, including Anthropologie, Belk, Macy’s, Saks Off Fifth, Urban Outfitters and Zappos. Among the footwear exhibitors were Blowfish Malibu, Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, Chinese Laundry, Matisse and J/Slides.

Since the start of the pandemic, the trade show industry has undergone immense challenges, as organizers were forced to cancel large gatherings amid COVID-19 health concerns and transition the fashion buying experience to online platforms. Though in-person gatherings have made their return, some changes to the trade show business may stick around. For instance, digital components will likely be permanent since retailers have become accustomed to the process — and some have said they prefer it.

Additionally, regional trade shows have gained greater prominence in the past year as well, due to the fact that the formats tend to be smaller and can adjust to incorporate social distancing and other safety precautions. Attendees have also cited the ease of travel and lower associated costs as other advantages to localized events.