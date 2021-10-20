Beyoncé’s Pink Platform Shoes Are the Most-Popular High Heels Right Now, According to Lyst

It’s no surprise consumers are looking to get dressed up again as we head into pandemic recovery, and demand for high heels and sexier clothes are through the roof.

Searches for heels increased 177% compared to the same quarter in 2020, according to The Lyst Index report for Q3, while going-out and sexier body-con styles are also on the rise.

Balenciaga is the hottest brand of the quarter — thanks to increased exposure from Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Rihanna, as of late. (After Kardashian West and Rihanna wore Balenciaga looks to the Met Gala, for instance, searches for the brand spiked 505% following the event.)

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Driving demand for dressier looks was one of the most-popular shoe styles of the summer: Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platform heels. The square-toed Medusa pumps by Versace features a six-inch chunky block heel and stacked platform, as well as crystal embellishments and a Medusa charm at the ankle strap. It ranked as Lyst’s No. 2 hottest product of the last quarter.

To find the world’s hottest products, Lyst’s formula filters more than eight million items by volume of social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions and sales across thousands of online stores.

Versace Medusa platform pumps retail for $1,295. CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

Versace’s Medusa Aevitas heels received the celebrity-approval, too. Fans of the look include Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Beyoncé. The latter wore the shoes last month and caused searches to spike after posting on Instagram. Searches for Versace jumped 35% in less than 48 hours, according to data from Lyst. The Medusa pumps were also the the most-wanted Versace piece on the fashion shopping website at the time, with pageviews for the product increasing 50% since Beyoncé’s post.

On the other end of the spectrum, Adidas Yeezy shoes have taken the top on the men’s hottest products list for the second consecutive quarter. Specifically, searches for the Yeezy foam runners spiked 411% due to the release of two new colorways, as well as a sustained increase in demand for resin and rubber footwear.