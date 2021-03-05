GOAT Is Releasing Classic Nikes Using Augmented Reality Leading Up to Air Max Day

GOAT has some major sneaker releases planned in the weeks leading up to Air Max Day, and is using augmented reality to offer them to the public.

In the four weeks leading up to March 26, the annual date where sneaker fans celebrate the beloved Nike Air Max franchise, GOAT will release classic styles every Friday, starting today. To sell the shoes, the secondary market platform will deliver them via its AR Try-On feature.

The classic Nike Air Max releases will start today with the Sean Wotherspoon x Air Max 1/97 and the Stash x Air Classic BW.

The next drop will take place on March 12 and consist of the Off-White x Air Max 90 “Desert Ore” and the Air Max 95 “Stash.” Following that will be the Atmos x Air Max 1 Retro “Elephant” from 2017 and the Air Max 1 “Urawa” Japan exclusive on March 22.

The final release will be the Air Max 180 “Opium” and this year’s Air Max 90 “Bacon” release on March 26. (The Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon” first released in 2004 and was designed in collaboration with now defunct New York City-based sneaker boutique Dave’s Quality Meat.)

Last month, GOAT co-founder and CEO Eddy Lu spoke with FN and offered insight on what will drive business throughout 2021 after a successful 2020, which he described as “the greatest year in GOAT history.”

“We’re just getting started, we’re excited about all the potential opportunities we have. Our core market right now is the U.S. domestic sneaker market, but we see so much growth in international markets such as the Middle East, for example. Expanding internationally is a big growth driver for us, and we launched apparel [at the end of 2020], which is a huge complement to sneakers. We’ve seen great attachment rates from people who have bought sneakers in the past buying apparel on our site. And we have a lot of exciting partnerships that are coming — even more than in 2020,” Lu told FN.

