GOAT Launches Shopping Event Featuring 1 of 1 Pieces From A$AP Nast, Soo Joo Park and Ama Lou

GOAT has launched a week-long digital shopping event, dubbed Fall Exhibit, giving consumers a chance to purchase rare items from several artists of note in music today.

Fall Exhibit was created, according to GOAT, to bring together the “entities that best reflect the state of style in 2021.” For the first event, the marketplace will offer its community a shot at picking up 1 of 1 pieces from the personal collections of A$AP Nast, Ama Lou and Soo Joo Park. Also, shoppers can purchase archival luxury and cultural artifacts from vintage specialists such as Horror Vacuo, Middleman, Tried and True Co., Tyranny + Mutation and Earthling VIP.

According to GOAT, this inaugural Fall Exhibit will feature exclusive products including vintage and archival apparel, jewelry and more.

Pieces from ASAP Nast, Soo Joo Park and Ama Lou will be featured in GOAT’s Fall Exhibit digital shopping event. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

“It’s evident that fashion is circular as we often see vintage staples paired with new pieces,” GOAT Group chief brand officer Sen Sugano said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to launch this unique digital exhibit and shopping event with notable creatives and boutiques who bring diverse perspectives in style. These exclusive products affirm our belief in circularity as they continue to shape a global narrative that makes style more inspiring, meaningful and sustainable than ever.”

Fall Exhibit kicked off today at 10 a.m. PT via GOAT.com and will come to a close on Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

What’s more, GOAT confirmed that a portion of the proceeds from Fall Exhibit will benefit Color Compton, a nonprofit organization that works with Compton, Calif., youth of color to help them succeed in creative industries.

Selections from GOAT’s Fall Exhibit digital shopping event. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Since its inception in 2015, GOAT — which is based in Los Angeles and was co-founded by Eddy Lu and Daishin Sugano — has built up a community of 30 million people, with a seller base of 600,000. The platform ships products to 170 countries.