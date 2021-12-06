A Comprehensive Calendar of All the 2022 Footwear Trade Shows

Throughout 2021, many brands and retailers dipped their toe back into live trade shows, after conducting business virtually during the early days of the pandemic. And while digital tools will continue to be a key element of the buying experience — likely permanently — the industry is looking forward to more-normal in-person gatherings in 2022.
Below is the current lineup of trade events planned for all of 2022. FN will continue to update this list with any new developments regarding date or venue changes.
[JANUARY]
Surf Expo
Jan. 5-7 — Orange County Convention Center, Orlando
Surfexpo.com
Pitti Uomo
Jan. 11-13 — Fortezza da Basso, Florence
Uomo.pittiimmagine.com/en
Pitti Bimbo
Jan. 11-13 — Fortezza da Basso, Florence
Bimbo.pittiimmagine.com/en
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
Jan. 11-14 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
WESA Int’l Western/English Apparel & Equipment Market
Jan. 13-16 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Wesatradeshow.com
Northwest Shoe Travelers
Jan. 14-16 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.
NWshoetravelers.com
Expo Riva Schuh
Jan 15-18 — Exhibition Centre, Riva del Garda, Italy
Exporivaschuh.it/en
Boston Shoe Travelers – Early Buy
Jan. 16-17— DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org
LA Market Week
Jan. 16-19 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
Couromoda
Jan. 17-19 — Expo Center Norte, São Paolo
Couromoda.com
Premiere Vision New York
Jan. 18-19 — Center415, New York
Premierevision.com/en
SHOT Show
Jan. 18-21 — The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas
Shotshow.org
Tranoï
Jan. 21-23 — Palais de Tokyo
Tranoi.com
Who’s Next
Jan. 21-24 — Porte de Versailles, Paris
Whosnext.com
Michigan Shoe Market
Jan. 23-24 — Embassy Suites Hotel, Troy, Mich.
Michiganshoeshow.com
Project New York
Jan. 26-27 — Iron 23, New York
Projectfashionevents.com
Outdoor Retailer Snow Show
Jan. 26-28 — Colorado Convention Center, Denver
Outdoorretailer.com
Bluegrass Buyer’s Market
Jan. 30-31 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.
Silverliningshows.com
[FEBRUARY]
Atlanta Apparel
Feb. 1-5 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
Chicago Shoe Market
Feb. 2-3 — Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.
Chicagoshoemarket.com
TRU Show – San Francisco
Feb. 6-7 — Embassy Suites San Francisco Waterfront, Burlingame, Calif.
Trushow.com
FFANY
Feb. 7-11 — Member showrooms, New York
FFANY.org
Premiere Vision Paris
Feb. 8-10 — Paris Nord Villapinte, Paris
Premierevision.com/en
Sourcing at Magic
Feb. 13-16 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Sourcingatmagic.com
Magic Las Vegas
Feb. 14-16 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Magicfashionevents.com
Project Las Vegas
Feb. 14-16 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Projectfashionevents.com
NW Materials Show/Premiere Vision Sport
Feb. 16-17 — Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore.
Americanevents.com
Atlanta Shoe Market
Feb. 19-21 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
Atlantashoemarket.com
Micam Milano
Feb. 20-22 — Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Milano.themicam.com/en/
Mipel
Feb. 20-22 — Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Mipel.com/en
Lineapelle
Feb. 20-22 — Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Lineapelle-fair.it/en
NE Materials Show/Premiere Vision Sport
Feb. 22-23 — Hynes Convention Center, Boston
Americanevents.com
The Great Event Show
Feb. 23-24 — Teaneck Marriott at Glenpoint, Teaneck, N.J.
Greateventshow.com
Boston Shoe Travelers – Northeast Expo
Feb. 27-28 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org
Coterie New York
Feb. 27-March 1 — Jacob Javits Center, New York City
Coteriefashionevents.com
Magic New York
Feb. 27-March 1 — Jacob Javits Center, New York City
Magicfashionevents.com
MosShoes
Feb. 28-March 3 — Gostiny Dvor, Moscow
Mosshoes.com/en/
[MARCH]
Footwear Innovation Summit
March 3-4 — InterContinental Hotel, Dongguan, China
Footwearinnovationsummit.com
Premiere Classe
March 4-7 — Tuileries Garden, Paris
Whosnext.com/en/premiere-classe
LA Market Week
March 6-9 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
Shoes Düsseldorf
March 6-8 — Areal Böhler, Düsseldorf, Germany
Shoes-duesseldorf.com
Northwest Market Association
March 12-15 — Embassy Suites, Tigard, Ore.
Northwestmarket.org
Project Tokyo
March 16-17 — Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo
Project-tokyo.com
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market + Total Home & Gift Market
March 22-25 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
APLF/Fashion Access
March 30-April 1 — Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE
APLF.com
[APRIL]
Atlanta Apparel
April 11-15 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
Premiere Vision Shenzhen
April 19-21 — Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, Shenzhen, China
Premierevision.com/en
[MAY]
Magic Nashville
May 16-17 — Music City Center, Nashville, Tenn.
Magicfashionevents.com
[JUNE]
FFANY
June 6-10 — Member showrooms, New York
FFANY.org
Footwear Show NY Expo
June 7-9 — The Park Lane Hotel, New York City
FSNYE.com
Atlanta Apparel
June 8-11 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
Outdoor Retailer Summer
June 9-11 — Colorado Convention Center, Denver
Outdoorretailer.com
LA Market Week
June 12-15 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
June 14-17 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
[JULY]
Pure London
July 17-19 — Olympia, London
Purelondon.com
Bluegrass Buyer’s Market
July 30-31 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.
Silverliningshows.com
Northwest Shoe Travelers
July 30-Aug. 1 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.
NWshoetravelers.com
LA Market Week
July 31-Aug. 3 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
[AUGUST]
FFANY
Aug. 1-5 — Member showrooms, New York
FFANY.org
Atlanta Apparel
Aug. 2-6 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
Sourcing at Magic
Aug. 7-10 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Sourcingatmagic.com
Magic Las Vegas
Aug. 8-10 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Magicfashionevents.com
Project Las Vegas
Aug. 8-10 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Projectfashionevents.com
Atlanta Shoe Market
Aug. 13-15 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
Atlantashoemarket.com
NW Materials Show/Premiere Vision Sport
Aug. 17-18 — Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore.
Americanevents.com
Boston Shoe Travelers – Northeast Expo
Aug. 21-22 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org
NE Materials Show/Premiere Vision Sport
Aug. 23-24 — Hynes Convention Center, Boston
Americanevents.com
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
Aug. 23-26 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
WESA Int’l Western/English Apparel & Equipment Market
Aug. 25-28 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Wesatradeshow.com
[SEPTEMBER]
Surf Expo
Sept. 8-10 — Orange County Convention Center, Orlando
Surfexpo.com
Micam Milano
Sept. 18-21 — Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Milano.themicam.com/en/
[OCTOBER]
LA Market Week
Oct. 9-12 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
Atlanta Apparel
Oct. 11-15 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
Oct. 25-28 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
[NOVEMBER]
FFANY
Nov. 28-Dec. 2 — Member showrooms, New York
FFANY.org
Footwear Show NY Expo
TBA — The Park Lane Hotel, New York City
FSNYE.com
The Running Event
Nov. 29-Dec. 1 — Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas
Therunningevent.com