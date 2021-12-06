A Comprehensive Calendar of All the 2022 Footwear Trade Shows

Throughout 2021, many brands and retailers dipped their toe back into live trade shows, after conducting business virtually during the early days of the pandemic. And while digital tools will continue to be a key element of the buying experience — likely permanently — the industry is looking forward to more-normal in-person gatherings in 2022.

Below is the current lineup of trade events planned for all of 2022. FN will continue to update this list with any new developments regarding date or venue changes.

[JANUARY]

Surf Expo

Jan. 5-7 — Orange County Convention Center, Orlando

Surfexpo.com

Pitti Uomo

Jan. 11-13 — Fortezza da Basso, Florence

Uomo.pittiimmagine.com/en

Related Informa Markets Fashion Increases Regional Presence With 2022 Magic Show Schedule Digital Drives Micam Brands Amid Physical Show Return Atlanta Shoe Market Gets High Marks From Vendors

Pitti Bimbo

Jan. 11-13 — Fortezza da Basso, Florence

Bimbo.pittiimmagine.com/en

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Jan. 11-14 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

WESA Int’l Western/English Apparel & Equipment Market

Jan. 13-16 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Wesatradeshow.com

Northwest Shoe Travelers

Jan. 14-16 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.

NWshoetravelers.com

Expo Riva Schuh

Jan 15-18 — Exhibition Centre, Riva del Garda, Italy

Exporivaschuh.it/en

Boston Shoe Travelers – Early Buy

Jan. 16-17— DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.

Bostonshoetravelers.org

LA Market Week

Jan. 16-19 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

Couromoda

Jan. 17-19 — Expo Center Norte, São Paolo

Couromoda.com

Premiere Vision New York

Jan. 18-19 — Center415, New York

Premierevision.com/en

SHOT Show

Jan. 18-21 — The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas

Shotshow.org

Tranoï

Jan. 21-23 — Palais de Tokyo

Tranoi.com

Who’s Next

Jan. 21-24 — Porte de Versailles, Paris

Whosnext.com

Michigan Shoe Market

Jan. 23-24 — Embassy Suites Hotel, Troy, Mich.

Michiganshoeshow.com

Project New York

Jan. 26-27 — Iron 23, New York

Projectfashionevents.com

Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

Jan. 26-28 — Colorado Convention Center, Denver

Outdoorretailer.com

Bluegrass Buyer’s Market

Jan. 30-31 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.

Silverliningshows.com

[FEBRUARY]

Atlanta Apparel

Feb. 1-5 — AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

Chicago Shoe Market

Feb. 2-3 — Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.

Chicagoshoemarket.com

TRU Show – San Francisco

Feb. 6-7 — Embassy Suites San Francisco Waterfront, Burlingame, Calif.

Trushow.com

FFANY

Feb. 7-11 — Member showrooms, New York

FFANY.org

Premiere Vision Paris

Feb. 8-10 — Paris Nord Villapinte, Paris

Premierevision.com/en

Sourcing at Magic

Feb. 13-16 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Sourcingatmagic.com

Magic Las Vegas

Feb. 14-16 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Magicfashionevents.com

Project Las Vegas

Feb. 14-16 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Projectfashionevents.com

NW Materials Show/Premiere Vision Sport

Feb. 16-17 — Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore.

Americanevents.com

Atlanta Shoe Market

Feb. 19-21 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Atlantashoemarket.com

Micam Milano

Feb. 20-22 — Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Milano.themicam.com/en/

Mipel

Feb. 20-22 — Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Mipel.com/en

Lineapelle

Feb. 20-22 — Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Lineapelle-fair.it/en

NE Materials Show/Premiere Vision Sport

Feb. 22-23 — Hynes Convention Center, Boston

Americanevents.com

The Great Event Show

Feb. 23-24 — Teaneck Marriott at Glenpoint, Teaneck, N.J.

Greateventshow.com

Boston Shoe Travelers – Northeast Expo

Feb. 27-28 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.

Bostonshoetravelers.org

Coterie New York

Feb. 27-March 1 — Jacob Javits Center, New York City

Coteriefashionevents.com

Magic New York

Feb. 27-March 1 — Jacob Javits Center, New York City

Magicfashionevents.com

MosShoes

Feb. 28-March 3 — Gostiny Dvor, Moscow

Mosshoes.com/en/

[MARCH]

Footwear Innovation Summit

March 3-4 — InterContinental Hotel, Dongguan, China

Footwearinnovationsummit.com

Premiere Classe

March 4-7 — Tuileries Garden, Paris

Whosnext.com/en/premiere-classe

LA Market Week

March 6-9 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

Shoes Düsseldorf

March 6-8 — Areal Böhler, Düsseldorf, Germany

Shoes-duesseldorf.com

Northwest Market Association

March 12-15 — Embassy Suites, Tigard, Ore.

Northwestmarket.org

Project Tokyo

March 16-17 — Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo

Project-tokyo.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market + Total Home & Gift Market

March 22-25 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

APLF/Fashion Access

March 30-April 1 — Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE

APLF.com

[APRIL]

Atlanta Apparel

April 11-15 — AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

Premiere Vision Shenzhen

April 19-21 — Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, Shenzhen, China

Premierevision.com/en

[MAY]

Magic Nashville

May 16-17 — Music City Center, Nashville, Tenn.

Magicfashionevents.com

[JUNE]

FFANY

June 6-10 — Member showrooms, New York

FFANY.org

Footwear Show NY Expo

June 7-9 — The Park Lane Hotel, New York City

FSNYE.com

Atlanta Apparel

June 8-11 — AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

Outdoor Retailer Summer

June 9-11 — Colorado Convention Center, Denver

Outdoorretailer.com

LA Market Week

June 12-15 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

June 14-17 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

[JULY]

Pure London

July 17-19 — Olympia, London

Purelondon.com

Bluegrass Buyer’s Market

July 30-31 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.

Silverliningshows.com

Northwest Shoe Travelers

July 30-Aug. 1 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.

NWshoetravelers.com

LA Market Week

July 31-Aug. 3 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

[AUGUST]

FFANY

Aug. 1-5 — Member showrooms, New York

FFANY.org

Atlanta Apparel

Aug. 2-6 — AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

Sourcing at Magic

Aug. 7-10 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Sourcingatmagic.com

Magic Las Vegas

Aug. 8-10 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Magicfashionevents.com

Project Las Vegas

Aug. 8-10 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Projectfashionevents.com

Atlanta Shoe Market

Aug. 13-15 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Atlantashoemarket.com

NW Materials Show/Premiere Vision Sport

Aug. 17-18 — Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore.

Americanevents.com

Boston Shoe Travelers – Northeast Expo

Aug. 21-22 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.

Bostonshoetravelers.org

NE Materials Show/Premiere Vision Sport

Aug. 23-24 — Hynes Convention Center, Boston

Americanevents.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Aug. 23-26 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

WESA Int’l Western/English Apparel & Equipment Market

Aug. 25-28 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Wesatradeshow.com

[SEPTEMBER]

Surf Expo

Sept. 8-10 — Orange County Convention Center, Orlando

Surfexpo.com

Micam Milano

Sept. 18-21 — Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Milano.themicam.com/en/

[OCTOBER]

LA Market Week

Oct. 9-12 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

Atlanta Apparel

Oct. 11-15 — AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Oct. 25-28 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

[NOVEMBER]

FFANY

Nov. 28-Dec. 2 — Member showrooms, New York

FFANY.org

Footwear Show NY Expo

TBA — The Park Lane Hotel, New York City

FSNYE.com

The Running Event

Nov. 29-Dec. 1 — Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas

Therunningevent.com