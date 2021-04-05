Here Are All the Footwear Trade Shows Coming Up in 2021 — In-Person and Online

The 2021 trade show season is underway, though health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be a source of deep concern across the globe.

More-contagious variants of the virus are causing a sharp increase in case numbers, particularly among younger adults and children. However, the rollout of multiple vaccines is prompting glimmers of hope that life could begin to return to normal.

Amid those opposing variables, trade show organizers have introduced a variety of methods to meet the needs of retail buyers and brands, with both in-person and digital marketplaces.

Below is the current lineup of trade events planned for all of 2021. FN will continue to update this list with any new developments regarding date or venue changes.

[JANUARY]

Surf Expo

Jan. 6-8 — Orange County Convention Center, Orlando

Surfexpo.com

Outdoor Retailer Winter Online

Jan. 6-March 19 — Online only

Outdoorretailer.com

LA Market Week

Jan 6-13 — Online + California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Jan. 12-15 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

Pitti Uomo

Jan. 12-April 5 — Online only

Uomo.pittiimmagine.com



Expo Riva Schuh – Home Edition

Jan. 16-19 — Online only

Exporivaschuh.it

Boston Shoe Travelers – Early Buy

Jan 17-18 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.

Bostonshoetravelers.org

Bluegrass Buyer’s Market

Jan. 17-18 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.

Silverliningshows.com

SHOT Show On Demand

Jan. 18-22 — Online only

Shotshow.org

Micam Americas Digital

Jan. 19-March 16 — Online only

Magicfashionevents.com

Project Digital

Jan 19-Feb. 15 — Online only

Projectfashionevents.com

Northwest Shoe Travelers Market

Jan. 22-24 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.

NWshoetravelers.com

Pitti Bimbo

Jan. 27-April 5 — Online only

Bimbo.pittiimmagine.com

TRU Show – Scottsdale

Jan. 28-29 — Embassy Suites, Phoenix, Ariz.

Trushow.com

Michigan Shoe Market

Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Embassy Suites Hotel, Troy, Mich.

Michiganshoeshow.com

[FEBRUARY]

Magic Digital

Feb. 1-March 1 — Online only

Magicfashionevents.com

ISPO Munich Online

Feb. 1-5 — Online only

ISPO.com

Atlanta Apparel

Feb. 2-6 — AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

TRU Show – San Francisco

Feb. 7-8 — Embassy Suites SF Waterfront, Burlingame, Calif.

Trushow.com

Magic Pop-Up Orlando

Feb. 9-11 — Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.

Magicfashionevents.com

Premiere Vision Digital Show

Feb. 15-19 — Online only

Premierevision.com

Liberty Fairs x LA Men’s Market Virtual Marketplace

Feb. 19-March 19 — Online only

Libertyfairs.com

Chicago Shoe Market

Feb. 10-11 — Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.

Chicagoshoemarket.com

Coterie Digital

Feb. 16-March 16 — Online only

Coteriefashionevents.com

Atlanta Shoe Market

Feb. 20-22 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Atlantashoemarket.com

Micam Milano Digital Show

Feb. 22-April 22 — Digital only

Milano.themicam.com

Mipel Digital Show

Feb. 22-April 22 — Digital only

Mipel.com

Lineapelle Digital Show

Feb. 22-April 22 — Digital only

Newpoint.lineapelle-fair.it

Fashion Together/Pure London Virtual Showroom

Feb 23 — Online only

Purelondon.com

Boston Shoe Travelers Northeast Expo

Feb. 28-March 1 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.

Bostonshoetravelers.org

TRU Show – Seattle

Feb. 28-March 1 — Embassy Suites Tacoma Intl. Airport, Seattle, Wash.

Trushow.com

[MARCH]

Couromoda

March 1-3 — Expo Centre Norte, Sao Paulo

Couromoda.com

Who’s Next

March 5-7 — Porte de Versailles, Paris

Whosnext.com

Premiere Classe

March 5-7 — Jardin des Tuileries, Paris

Premiere-classe.com

Tranoi Link

March 5-8 — Online only

Tranoi.com

The Digital Materials Show

March 8-12 — Online only

Americanevents.com

Project Tokyo

March 10-11 — Shibuya Hikarie, Tokyo

Project-tokyo.com

Northwest Market Association

March 13-15 — Embassy Suites, Tigard, Ore.

Northwestmarket.org

Mos Shoes

March 16-19 — Crocus Expo, Moscow

Mosshoes.com

[APRIL]

Atlanta Apparel

April 13-17 — AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

Gallery Shoes

April 18-20 — Areal Bohler, Dusseldorf, Germany

Gallery-shoes.com

[JUNE]

FFANY Virtual Market Week

June 7-11 — Online only

FFANY.org

Footwear Show NY Expo

June 8-10 — Warwick Hotel, New York City

FSNYE.com

Atlanta Apparel

June 9-12 — AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

Expo Riva Schuh

June 13-15 — Exhibition Centre & Congress Centre, Riva del Garda, Italy

Exporivaschuh.it

LA Market Week

June 13-16 — Online + California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

Pitti Uomo

June 15-17 — Fortezza da Basso, Florence

Uomo.pittiimmagine.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

June 15-18 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

Pitti Bimbo

June 23-25 — Fortezza da Basso, Florence

Bimbo.pittiimmagine.com

[JULY]

Fashion Access/APLF

July 5-7 — Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong

Fashionaccess.aplf.com

Liberty Fairs: Miami

July 10-12 — Location TBA

Libertyfairs.com

Bluegrass Buyer’s Market

July 25-26 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.

Silverliningshows.com

[AUGUST]

TRU Show – San Francisco

Aug. 1-2 — Embassy Suites SF Waterfront, Burlingame, Calif.

Trushow.com

FFANY Market Week

Aug. 2-6 — Member showrooms, New York City

FFANY.org

Atlanta Apparel

Aug. 3-7 — AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

Michigan Shoe Market

Aug. 8-9 — Embassy Suites Hotel, Troy, Mich.

Michiganshoeshow.com

Sourcing at Magic

Aug. 8-11 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Magicfashionevents.com

Magic Las Vegas

Aug. 9-11 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Magicfashionevents.com

Project Las Vegas

Aug. 9-11 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Projectfashionevents.com

Outdoor Retailer Summer

Aug. 10-12 — Colorado Convention Center, Denver

Outdoorretailer.com

NW Material Show

Aug. 11-12 — Oregon Convention Center, Portland

Americanevents.com

Atlanta Shoe Market

Aug. 14-16 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Atlantashoemarket.com

Chicago Shoe Market

Aug. 18-19 — Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.

Chicagoshoemarket.com

NE Material Show

Aug. 18-19 — Hynes Convention Center, Boston

Americanevents.com

TRU Show – Scottsdale

Aug. 19-20 — Embassy Suites, Phoenix, Ariz.

Trushow.com

Northwest Shoe Travelers Market

Aug. 20-22 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.

NWshoetravelers.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Aug. 24-27 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

TRU Show – Seattle

Aug. 29-30 — Embassy Suites Tacoma Intl. Airport, Seattle, Wash.

Trushow.com

Mos Shoes

Aug. 30-Sept. 2 — Crocus Expo, Moscow

Mosshoes.com

[SEPTEMBER]

Who’s Next

Sept. 3-6 — Porte de Versailles, Paris

Whosnext.com

Surf Expo

Sept. 9-11 — Orange County Convention Center (West Concourse), Orlando

Surfexpo.com

Boston Shoe Travelers Northeast Expo

Sept. 12-13 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.

Bostonshoetravelers.org

Scoop x Pure London

Sept. 12-14 — Saatchi Gallery, London

Purelondon.com

Coterie

Sept. 19-21 — Jacob Javits Center, New York City

Coteriefashionevents.com

Micam Milano

Sept. 19-21 — Fieramilano-Rho Exhibition Centre, Rho, Italy

Milano.themicam.com

Mipel

Sept. 19-21 — Fieramilano-Rho Exhibition Centre, Rho, Italy

Mipel.com

TRU Show – Orange County

Sept. 21-22 — Location TBA

Trushow.com

Premiere Vision

Sept. 21-23 — Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center, Paris

Premierevision.com

TRU Show – Austin

Sept. 26-27 — Location TBA

Trushow.com

[OCTOBER]

Premiere Classe

Oct. 1-4 — Jardin des Tuileries, Paris

Premiere-classe.com

Atlanta Apparel

Oct. 12-16 — AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Oct. 26-29 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

[NOVEMBER]

FFANY Market Week

Nov. 29-Dec. 3 — Member showrooms, New York City

FFANY.org

The Running Event

Nov. 30-Dec. 2 — Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas

Therunningevent.com