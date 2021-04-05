Here Are All the Footwear Trade Shows Coming Up in 2021 — In-Person and Online

The 2021 trade show season is underway, though health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be a source of deep concern across the globe.
More-contagious variants of the virus are causing a sharp increase in case numbers, particularly among younger adults and children. However, the rollout of multiple vaccines is prompting glimmers of hope that life could begin to return to normal.
Amid those opposing variables, trade show organizers have introduced a variety of methods to meet the needs of retail buyers and brands, with both in-person and digital marketplaces.
Below is the current lineup of trade events planned for all of 2021. FN will continue to update this list with any new developments regarding date or venue changes.
[JANUARY]
Surf Expo
Jan. 6-8 — Orange County Convention Center, Orlando
Surfexpo.com
Outdoor Retailer Winter Online
Jan. 6-March 19 — Online only
Outdoorretailer.com
LA Market Week
Jan 6-13 — Online + California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
Jan. 12-15 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
Pitti Uomo
Jan. 12-April 5 — Online only
Uomo.pittiimmagine.com
Expo Riva Schuh – Home Edition
Jan. 16-19 — Online only
Exporivaschuh.it
Boston Shoe Travelers – Early Buy
Jan 17-18 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org
Bluegrass Buyer’s Market
Jan. 17-18 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.
Silverliningshows.com
SHOT Show On Demand
Jan. 18-22 — Online only
Shotshow.org
Micam Americas Digital
Jan. 19-March 16 — Online only
Magicfashionevents.com
Project Digital
Jan 19-Feb. 15 — Online only
Projectfashionevents.com
Northwest Shoe Travelers Market
Jan. 22-24 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.
NWshoetravelers.com
Pitti Bimbo
Jan. 27-April 5 — Online only
Bimbo.pittiimmagine.com
TRU Show – Scottsdale
Jan. 28-29 — Embassy Suites, Phoenix, Ariz.
Trushow.com
Michigan Shoe Market
Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Embassy Suites Hotel, Troy, Mich.
Michiganshoeshow.com
[FEBRUARY]
Magic Digital
Feb. 1-March 1 — Online only
Magicfashionevents.com
ISPO Munich Online
Feb. 1-5 — Online only
ISPO.com
Atlanta Apparel
Feb. 2-6 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
TRU Show – San Francisco
Feb. 7-8 — Embassy Suites SF Waterfront, Burlingame, Calif.
Trushow.com
Magic Pop-Up Orlando
Feb. 9-11 — Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.
Magicfashionevents.com
Premiere Vision Digital Show
Feb. 15-19 — Online only
Premierevision.com
Liberty Fairs x LA Men’s Market Virtual Marketplace
Feb. 19-March 19 — Online only
Libertyfairs.com
Chicago Shoe Market
Feb. 10-11 — Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.
Chicagoshoemarket.com
Coterie Digital
Feb. 16-March 16 — Online only
Coteriefashionevents.com
Atlanta Shoe Market
Feb. 20-22 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
Atlantashoemarket.com
Micam Milano Digital Show
Feb. 22-April 22 — Digital only
Milano.themicam.com
Mipel Digital Show
Feb. 22-April 22 — Digital only
Mipel.com
Lineapelle Digital Show
Feb. 22-April 22 — Digital only
Newpoint.lineapelle-fair.it
Fashion Together/Pure London Virtual Showroom
Feb 23 — Online only
Purelondon.com
Boston Shoe Travelers Northeast Expo
Feb. 28-March 1 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org
TRU Show – Seattle
Feb. 28-March 1 — Embassy Suites Tacoma Intl. Airport, Seattle, Wash.
Trushow.com
[MARCH]
Couromoda
March 1-3 — Expo Centre Norte, Sao Paulo
Couromoda.com
Who’s Next
March 5-7 — Porte de Versailles, Paris
Whosnext.com
Premiere Classe
March 5-7 — Jardin des Tuileries, Paris
Premiere-classe.com
Tranoi Link
March 5-8 — Online only
Tranoi.com
The Digital Materials Show
March 8-12 — Online only
Americanevents.com
Project Tokyo
March 10-11 — Shibuya Hikarie, Tokyo
Project-tokyo.com
Northwest Market Association
March 13-15 — Embassy Suites, Tigard, Ore.
Northwestmarket.org
Mos Shoes
March 16-19 — Crocus Expo, Moscow
Mosshoes.com
[APRIL]
Atlanta Apparel
April 13-17 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
Gallery Shoes
April 18-20 — Areal Bohler, Dusseldorf, Germany
Gallery-shoes.com
[JUNE]
FFANY Virtual Market Week
June 7-11 — Online only
FFANY.org
Footwear Show NY Expo
June 8-10 — Warwick Hotel, New York City
FSNYE.com
Atlanta Apparel
June 9-12 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
Expo Riva Schuh
June 13-15 — Exhibition Centre & Congress Centre, Riva del Garda, Italy
Exporivaschuh.it
LA Market Week
June 13-16 — Online + California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
Pitti Uomo
June 15-17 — Fortezza da Basso, Florence
Uomo.pittiimmagine.com
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
June 15-18 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
Pitti Bimbo
June 23-25 — Fortezza da Basso, Florence
Bimbo.pittiimmagine.com
[JULY]
Fashion Access/APLF
July 5-7 — Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong
Fashionaccess.aplf.com
Liberty Fairs: Miami
July 10-12 — Location TBA
Libertyfairs.com
Bluegrass Buyer’s Market
July 25-26 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.
Silverliningshows.com
[AUGUST]
TRU Show – San Francisco
Aug. 1-2 — Embassy Suites SF Waterfront, Burlingame, Calif.
Trushow.com
FFANY Market Week
Aug. 2-6 — Member showrooms, New York City
FFANY.org
Atlanta Apparel
Aug. 3-7 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
Michigan Shoe Market
Aug. 8-9 — Embassy Suites Hotel, Troy, Mich.
Michiganshoeshow.com
Sourcing at Magic
Aug. 8-11 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Magicfashionevents.com
Magic Las Vegas
Aug. 9-11 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Magicfashionevents.com
Project Las Vegas
Aug. 9-11 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Projectfashionevents.com
Outdoor Retailer Summer
Aug. 10-12 — Colorado Convention Center, Denver
Outdoorretailer.com
NW Material Show
Aug. 11-12 — Oregon Convention Center, Portland
Americanevents.com
Atlanta Shoe Market
Aug. 14-16 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
Atlantashoemarket.com
Chicago Shoe Market
Aug. 18-19 — Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.
Chicagoshoemarket.com
NE Material Show
Aug. 18-19 — Hynes Convention Center, Boston
Americanevents.com
TRU Show – Scottsdale
Aug. 19-20 — Embassy Suites, Phoenix, Ariz.
Trushow.com
Northwest Shoe Travelers Market
Aug. 20-22 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.
NWshoetravelers.com
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
Aug. 24-27 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
TRU Show – Seattle
Aug. 29-30 — Embassy Suites Tacoma Intl. Airport, Seattle, Wash.
Trushow.com
Mos Shoes
Aug. 30-Sept. 2 — Crocus Expo, Moscow
Mosshoes.com
[SEPTEMBER]
Who’s Next
Sept. 3-6 — Porte de Versailles, Paris
Whosnext.com
Surf Expo
Sept. 9-11 — Orange County Convention Center (West Concourse), Orlando
Surfexpo.com
Boston Shoe Travelers Northeast Expo
Sept. 12-13 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org
Scoop x Pure London
Sept. 12-14 — Saatchi Gallery, London
Purelondon.com
Coterie
Sept. 19-21 — Jacob Javits Center, New York City
Coteriefashionevents.com
Micam Milano
Sept. 19-21 — Fieramilano-Rho Exhibition Centre, Rho, Italy
Milano.themicam.com
Mipel
Sept. 19-21 — Fieramilano-Rho Exhibition Centre, Rho, Italy
Mipel.com
TRU Show – Orange County
Sept. 21-22 — Location TBA
Trushow.com
Premiere Vision
Sept. 21-23 — Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center, Paris
Premierevision.com
TRU Show – Austin
Sept. 26-27 — Location TBA
Trushow.com
[OCTOBER]
Premiere Classe
Oct. 1-4 — Jardin des Tuileries, Paris
Premiere-classe.com
Atlanta Apparel
Oct. 12-16 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
Oct. 26-29 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
[NOVEMBER]
FFANY Market Week
Nov. 29-Dec. 3 — Member showrooms, New York City
FFANY.org
The Running Event
Nov. 30-Dec. 2 — Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas
Therunningevent.com