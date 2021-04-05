×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Here Are All the Footwear Trade Shows Coming Up in 2021 — In-Person and Online

By Jennie Bell
Jennie Bell

Jennie Bell

More Stories By Jennie

View All
Project Trade Show
Project New York trade show.
CREDIT: Courtesy of UBM

The 2021 trade show season is underway, though health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be a source of deep concern across the globe.

More-contagious variants of the virus are causing a sharp increase in case numbers, particularly among younger adults and children. However, the rollout of multiple vaccines is prompting glimmers of hope that life could begin to return to normal.

Amid those opposing variables, trade show organizers have introduced a variety of methods to meet the needs of retail buyers and brands, with both in-person and digital marketplaces.

Below is the current lineup of trade events planned for all of 2021. FN will continue to update this list with any new developments regarding date or venue changes.

Related

Magic & Project Will Return to Las Vegas in August With In-Person Shows

MICAM Milano Digital Show: Adding Value at Every Stage

The Atlanta Shoe Market Returned In-Person -- and Outperformed Expectations

[JANUARY]

Surf Expo

Jan. 6-8 — Orange County Convention Center, Orlando
Surfexpo.com

Outdoor Retailer Winter Online

Jan. 6-March 19 — Online only
Outdoorretailer.com

LA Market Week

Jan 6-13 — Online + California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Jan. 12-15 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com

Pitti Uomo

Jan. 12-April 5 — Online only
Uomo.pittiimmagine.com

Expo Riva Schuh – Home Edition

Jan. 16-19 — Online only
Exporivaschuh.it

Boston Shoe Travelers – Early Buy

Jan 17-18 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org

Bluegrass Buyer’s Market

Jan. 17-18 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.
Silverliningshows.com

SHOT Show On Demand

Jan. 18-22 — Online only
Shotshow.org

Micam Americas Digital

Jan. 19-March 16 — Online only
Magicfashionevents.com

Project Digital

Jan 19-Feb. 15 — Online only
Projectfashionevents.com

Northwest Shoe Travelers Market

Jan. 22-24 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.
NWshoetravelers.com

Pitti Bimbo

Jan. 27-April 5 — Online only
Bimbo.pittiimmagine.com

TRU Show – Scottsdale

Jan. 28-29 — Embassy Suites, Phoenix, Ariz.
Trushow.com

Michigan Shoe Market

Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Embassy Suites Hotel, Troy, Mich.
Michiganshoeshow.com

[FEBRUARY]

Magic Digital

Feb. 1-March 1 — Online only
Magicfashionevents.com

ISPO Munich Online

Feb. 1-5 — Online only
ISPO.com

Atlanta Apparel

Feb. 2-6 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com

TRU Show – San Francisco

Feb. 7-8 — Embassy Suites SF Waterfront, Burlingame, Calif.
Trushow.com

Magic Pop-Up Orlando

Feb. 9-11 — Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.
Magicfashionevents.com 

Premiere Vision Digital Show

Feb. 15-19 — Online only
Premierevision.com

Liberty Fairs x LA Men’s Market Virtual Marketplace

Feb. 19-March 19 — Online only
Libertyfairs.com

Chicago Shoe Market

Feb. 10-11 — Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.
Chicagoshoemarket.com

Coterie Digital

Feb. 16-March 16 — Online only
Coteriefashionevents.com

Atlanta Shoe Market

Feb. 20-22 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
Atlantashoemarket.com

Micam Milano Digital Show

Feb. 22-April 22 — Digital only
Milano.themicam.com

Mipel Digital Show

Feb. 22-April 22 — Digital only
Mipel.com

Lineapelle Digital Show

Feb. 22-April 22 — Digital only
Newpoint.lineapelle-fair.it

Fashion Together/Pure London Virtual Showroom

Feb 23 — Online only
Purelondon.com

Boston Shoe Travelers Northeast Expo

Feb. 28-March 1 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org

TRU Show – Seattle

Feb. 28-March 1 — Embassy Suites Tacoma Intl. Airport, Seattle, Wash.
Trushow.com

[MARCH]

Couromoda

March 1-3 — Expo Centre Norte, Sao Paulo
Couromoda.com

Who’s Next

March 5-7 — Porte de Versailles, Paris
Whosnext.com

Premiere Classe

March 5-7 — Jardin des Tuileries, Paris
Premiere-classe.com

Tranoi Link

March 5-8 — Online only
Tranoi.com

The Digital Materials Show

March 8-12 — Online only
Americanevents.com

Project Tokyo

March 10-11 — Shibuya Hikarie, Tokyo
Project-tokyo.com

Northwest Market Association

March 13-15 — Embassy Suites, Tigard, Ore.
Northwestmarket.org

Mos Shoes

March 16-19 — Crocus Expo, Moscow
Mosshoes.com

[APRIL]

Atlanta Apparel

April 13-17 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com

Gallery Shoes

April 18-20 — Areal Bohler, Dusseldorf, Germany
Gallery-shoes.com

[JUNE]

FFANY Virtual Market Week

June 7-11 — Online only
FFANY.org

Footwear Show NY Expo

June 8-10 — Warwick Hotel, New York City
FSNYE.com

Atlanta Apparel

June 9-12 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com

Expo Riva Schuh 

June 13-15 — Exhibition Centre & Congress Centre, Riva del Garda, Italy
Exporivaschuh.it

LA Market Week

June 13-16 — Online + California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com

Pitti Uomo

June 15-17 — Fortezza da Basso, Florence
Uomo.pittiimmagine.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

June 15-18 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com

Pitti Bimbo

June 23-25 — Fortezza da Basso, Florence
Bimbo.pittiimmagine.com

[JULY]

Fashion Access/APLF

July 5-7 — Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong
Fashionaccess.aplf.com

Liberty Fairs: Miami

July 10-12 — Location TBA
Libertyfairs.com

Bluegrass Buyer’s Market

July 25-26 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.
Silverliningshows.com

[AUGUST]

TRU Show – San Francisco

Aug. 1-2 — Embassy Suites SF Waterfront, Burlingame, Calif.
Trushow.com

FFANY Market Week

Aug. 2-6 — Member showrooms, New York City
FFANY.org

Atlanta Apparel

Aug. 3-7 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com

Michigan Shoe Market

Aug. 8-9 — Embassy Suites Hotel, Troy, Mich.
Michiganshoeshow.com

Sourcing at Magic

Aug. 8-11 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Magicfashionevents.com

Magic Las Vegas

Aug. 9-11 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Magicfashionevents.com

Project Las Vegas

Aug. 9-11 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Projectfashionevents.com

Outdoor Retailer Summer

Aug. 10-12 — Colorado Convention Center, Denver
Outdoorretailer.com

NW Material Show

Aug. 11-12 — Oregon Convention Center, Portland
Americanevents.com

Atlanta Shoe Market

Aug. 14-16 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
Atlantashoemarket.com

Chicago Shoe Market

Aug. 18-19 — Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.
Chicagoshoemarket.com

NE Material Show

Aug. 18-19 — Hynes Convention Center, Boston
Americanevents.com

TRU Show – Scottsdale

Aug. 19-20 — Embassy Suites, Phoenix, Ariz.
Trushow.com

Northwest Shoe Travelers Market

Aug. 20-22 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.
NWshoetravelers.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Aug. 24-27 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com

TRU Show – Seattle

Aug. 29-30 — Embassy Suites Tacoma Intl. Airport, Seattle, Wash.
Trushow.com

Mos Shoes

Aug. 30-Sept. 2 — Crocus Expo, Moscow
Mosshoes.com

[SEPTEMBER]

Who’s Next

Sept. 3-6 — Porte de Versailles, Paris
Whosnext.com

Surf Expo

Sept. 9-11 — Orange County Convention Center (West Concourse), Orlando
Surfexpo.com

Boston Shoe Travelers Northeast Expo

Sept. 12-13 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org

Scoop x Pure London

Sept. 12-14 — Saatchi Gallery, London
Purelondon.com

Coterie

Sept. 19-21 — Jacob Javits Center, New York City
Coteriefashionevents.com

Micam Milano 

Sept. 19-21 — Fieramilano-Rho Exhibition Centre, Rho, Italy
Milano.themicam.com

Mipel 

Sept. 19-21 — Fieramilano-Rho Exhibition Centre, Rho, Italy
Mipel.com

TRU Show – Orange County

Sept. 21-22 — Location TBA
Trushow.com

Premiere Vision

Sept. 21-23 — Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center, Paris
Premierevision.com

TRU Show – Austin

Sept. 26-27 — Location TBA
Trushow.com

[OCTOBER]

Premiere Classe

Oct. 1-4 — Jardin des Tuileries, Paris
Premiere-classe.com

Atlanta Apparel

Oct. 12-16 — AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Oct. 26-29 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com

[NOVEMBER]

FFANY Market Week

Nov. 29-Dec. 3 — Member showrooms, New York City
FFANY.org

The Running Event

Nov. 30-Dec. 2 — Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas
Therunningevent.com

Someone scanning the QR code of Sponsored By Avery Dennison

Digital Revolution: Fashion Supply Chain

Avery Dennison debuts its launch of atma.io, a digital ID platform for supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad