Footaction Launches #No1WaySeeingHer to Celebrate ‘Creative & Diverse’ Women All Month Long

Footaction is uplifting women all month long through a new initiative.

The retailer has launched #No1WaySeeingHer, a platform that is focused on “highlighting women who are changing the narrative, inspiring the next generation and using their voices to drive change” during Women’s History Month.

Through the initiative, Footaction will be hosting virtual panel events on March 19 and March 25 through Instagram Live Rooms. The discussions will touch on what it means to be “seen, heard and celebrated as a woman.” Additionally, #No1WaySeeingHer will include an exclusive product drop with author and social media influencer B. Simone.

Footaction established a multi-year partnership with Simone in November of last year. This month’s drop will be the social media star’s second drop with the brand and will be called “Faith Over Fear.” The collection, which is inspired by Simone’s commitment to “being her best self,” ranges in prices from $45 to $65 and is available now in-stores and at Footaction.com.

Of the drop, Simone said: “I’m so excited to launch my second apparel collection with Footaction, ‘Faith Over Fear.’ I believe that faith and fear cannot coexist, and the purpose of this collection is to encourage women to set goals and make them happen.”

Additional #No1WaySeeingHer content will feature Brittany Antoinette, Kilo Kish, Bri Saintt, Celina Rodriguez, Jaycina Almond and more.

Patrick Walsh, VP and GM of Footaction says the brand is “committed to better serving the female consumer by empowering her entrepreneurial aspirations and offering her experiences and products that are rooted in self-expression.”

“We are thrilled to kick off the #No1WaySeeingHer campaign in celebration of women who inspire us every day, especially during Women’s History Month,” Walsh added.