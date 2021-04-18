Foot Locker and Reebok Tap Basketball Stars Tamera Young and Josh Richardson to Lead the Classic Leather Threads Storytelling

Reebok has delivered a new range of shoes, dubbed Classic Leather Threads, through the Foot Locker Inc. banners. To lead the storytelling — and take a look “Behind the Seams” — the athletic brand and the retailer tapped pro basketball stars Tamera Young and Josh Richardson.

The embroidered threads of the Classic Leather Threads collection, according to Foot Locker, is meant to represent distinctive passions outside of the game that fuel each player off the court. To tell this story, the retailer said Reebok assembled a group of people who are “cut from the same cloth, sewn together by their love of basketball.”

This group includes WNBA star Young and NBA athlete Richardson.

“What makes the storytelling behind Classic Leather Threads so compelling is that it allows everyone to have their own journey, own path, own passions, own talents and these shoes reflect the journey,” Richardson told FN. “All of your experiences sewn together to create a masterpiece.”

The stories will be told through long-form video content. Here, Young will reveal the passion she has for clothing by showcasing her new line as well as her philanthropic efforts in Atlanta.

Tamera Young, wearing Reebok Classic Leather Threads, offering a look into her love of fashion. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

As for Richardson, the story Reebok and Foot Locker told was his off-court talent as a DJ.

Although we are still in the era of social distancing and working from home, Richardson told FN that making the video happen was a breeze.

“In the era of Zoom and working away from others, I was fortunate to have the Mavs help me create the set and shoot the content while having the Reebok team join via Zoom to direct the shoot,” Richardson said. “It’s incredible to see people find ways to work together and make things happen virtually.”

A look from the Reebok Classic Leather Threads collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

A black and white style from the Reebok Classic Leather Threads collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

The Reebok Classic Leather Threads is available now at the Foot Locker Inc. banners — Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports and Champs Sports Canada — in sizing for men, women and kids. Prices range from $40 to $80.

Foot Locker has several colorways of the Reebok Classic Leather Threads collection to choose from, including a black and white look, a shoe adorned with red and white, and a fuchsia and white style, among several others.

“What I like best about the Reebok Classic Threads threads is how versatile they are,” Richardson said. “You can wear them with anything. I can wear them with my game day ‘fits, when I’m running errands or just hanging with the boys.”