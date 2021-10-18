Foot Locker Reveals Its In-House Apparel Line With the Help of Gunna

Foot Locker has stocked the latest and greatest in sportswear for years. Soon, the retail giant will offer a brand of its own.

Arriving this week is Lckr by Foot Locker, a collection the retailer said “merges sneaker and sport culture with the heritage of Foot Locker” and features every day lifestyle pieces for those who appreciate style and comfort.

Lckr will debut with matching fleece pullover hoodies and tapered sweatpants, as well as full-zip hoodies, cargo pants and matching track jacket and pant sets. As for the colors, the range will feature heather gray, white and black hues, as well as seasonal colors including dusty rose, back forest, blueprint, bombay brown and bloodstone.

To promote Lckr, the retailer has tapped rap star Gunna for a campaign. In addition to Gunna, Foot Locker also included singer-songwriter Tone Stith, actress Paigion Walker and Ntwrk host Eutel Wallace in the effort.

L to R: Tone Stith, Gunna, Paigion Walker and Eutel Wallace in the Lckr by Foot Locker campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

The collection arrives in men’s sizing on Oct. 20 via Foot Locker stores and Footlocker.com, with prices ranging from $40 to $75. Foot Locker confirmed additional collections will drop for the rest of 2021 and into 2022, and will expand into Canada.

“At Foot Locker, we’re continuing to grow our assortment every day to make sure we’re meeting the evolving demands of all of our customers,” Foot Locker SVP and GM Bryon Milburn said in a statement. “Today, we’re seeing the need for comfort and the acceptance of casual wear in more places than ever before. With Lckr, we have developed an elevated basics line that gives our customers a diverse way to complement their personal styles at a great value.”