FFANY Market Week Will Return In-Person in August

New York is getting back in action.

Following the recent news that bars, restaurants, theaters and stores will soon be able to operate at capacity, the Big Apple is finally making its comeback after a year of devastating human and economic losses.

One more notable return to New York is FFANY Market Week, which will be held in-person in August, for the first time since early 2020.

In a statement issued today, the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (which merged with FFANY last year), announced that the trade event will take place the week of Aug. 2 with a similar setup as in seasons past. Many members have indicated they will host buyers in their New York showrooms, among them Caleres, Steve Madden, Camuto Group, Wolverine, BBC, HH Brown and Deer Stags. Additionally, the Warwick New York hotel will again serve as a venue for exhibiting brands.

FDRA said the decision to return to in-person was based on strong support within the footwear industry: “We recently conducted a ‘Marketplace Working Group’ call with leaders from the retail and wholesale community and on that call, both retailers and wholesalers expressed the collective desire to return to a FFANY Market Week.”

The organization added that it is currently developing a digital directory that will serve as a central hub for information on brands participating in the FFANY show. It is slated to launch in June and will contain showroom location and status, as well as product details and links to digital selling tools.

One popular aspect of FFANY Market Week that might not be in evidence this time around is its kick-off cocktail party. FDRA said plans for the large social gathering, which brings together executives from throughout the industry, are currently on hold and will be determined at a later date, based on the willingness of people to attend.

The industry group added: “We are pleased that there is such a strong desire and consensus to return for FFANY Market Week in August. We are anxious to get back in person, as coordinated market weeks are a vital component to the long-term welfare and success of the industry.”