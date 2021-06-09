What to Expect at Magic, FFANY, Micam, Atlanta Shoe Market & Other Major Trade Shows This Summer

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the globe, the footwear and fashion industries are getting back to normal — illustrated by the much-anticipated return of in-person trade shows.

This week, Atlanta Apparel is hosting its June event, which will be followed by a full lineup of trade gatherings throughout the U.S. and abroad.

Below are details about what to expect at some of the major events coming up this summer. (And to see the complete schedule of trade shows in the back half of 2021, click here.)

Atlanta Apparel

June 9-12; Aug. 3-7; Oct. 12-16

AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta Apparel presents women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel, footwear and accessories on 10 floors in AmericasMart Building 3. Buyers can visit more than 300 permanent showrooms, as well as 300 temporary brand exhibitors who are arranged according to product categories and markets. The show’s April edition featured 65 footwear brands, including well-known labels such as Chinese Laundry, Jeffrey Campbell, Matisse, Sam Edelman and Toms, in addition to boutique labels like Vintage Havana.

A display at The Atlanta Shoe Market. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Atlanta Shoe Market

Atlanta Shoe Market

Aug. 14-16

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

For its second in-person show of 2021, the Atlanta Shoe Market is already seeing a “tremendous increase” in retail registrations from the West and East coasts, with majors like Shoe Show, Shoe Carnival, Shoe Station, Belk and Bealls committed to attend. And vendor participation was at 98% of the levels for its February event, as of mid-May. Executive director Laura Conwell-O’Brien told FN the show floor is returning to a “back-to-normal” layout, but some COVID precautions will remain in place. “Since we already had a successful February 2021 show, we feel confident that we can keep everyone safe in the future,” she said. One difference: The popular opening-night casino party is now a cocktail reception in the main hall.

The Corky’s Footwear showroom at the Dallas Apparel & Accessories show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dallas Market Center

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

June 15-18; Aug. 24-27; Oct. 26-29

Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Over the past year, the Dallas Market Center has hosted several in-person Apparel & Accessories shows, as well as gift and home events, with more set for the back half of 2021. According to organizers, the June edition of the Apparel & Accessories show will feature more than 100 footwear brands in temporary and permanent showrooms, including newcomers Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Louise et Cie and Bos & Co. The shoe category has been one of the fastest-growing areas for the marketplace, with a 76% year-over-year increase in exhibitors for June. And organizers said new buyer applications are up 50% from 2019.

FFANY Market Week

Aug. 2-6; Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Member showrooms & The Warwick, New York City

FFANY Market Week will be held in-person in August — its first live event since early 2020. Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (which merged with FFANY last year) announced last month the show will have a similar setup as in seasons past: Many FFANY members plan to host buyers in their New York showrooms, among them Caleres, Steve Madden, Camuto Group, Wolverine, BBC, HH Brown and Deer Stags. Additionally, the Warwick New York hotel will again serve as a venue for exhibiting brands. Plans for a kick-off cocktail party are currently on hold.

Magic signage in Las Vegas, February 2020 CREDIT: Courtesy of Hailley Howard/Informa Markets Fashion

Magic Las Vegas

Aug. 9-11

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Magic and Project will return to Las Vegas in August with in-person shows. Kelly Helfman, commercial president of show organizer Informa Markets Fashion, said in a statement, “While each event will require its own specific set of safety measures, the industry can expect that all future planning and organization of our events will be led with the highest standards in safety, hygiene, and cleanliness.” In Las Vegas, Informa is planning “new and refreshed show floor experiences” for its footwear, apparel and accessories segments. An expanded lineup of educational sessions are also in the works. Sourcing at Magic will employ a hybrid approach, with a digital event running alongside the live show to expand its reach internationally.

Magic New York

Sept. 19-21

Jacob Javits Center, NYC

Informa Markets Fashion is bringing its Magic show to the Big Apple. Presented alongside Coterie, the event will feature men’s, women’s and accessories brands previously housed in the Fame, Moda, Sole Commerce and Children’s Club shows.

A look at the Micam show floor.

Micam Milano

Sept. 19-21

Fiera Milano-Rho Exhibition Centre, Rho, Italy

Micam will be back in action in Milan this fall. The show returns with a three-day edition — running one day less than usual. “We are thrilled to be back with a physical edition, and we want to optimize the time frame for every possible stakeholder. Three days is enough for buyers to [do business] on the floor,” said Tommaso Cancellara, CEO of Micam and GM of the Italian Footwear Association. With most attendees expected to come from Europe due to quarantine rules, organizers plan to house the show in four pavilions versus the usual six. Attendance could be about 65% of previous levels, Cancellara said. Already, he noted, buyers are enthusiastic about the chance to meet in person once again. “Shoes and especially high-end shoes are an emotional purchase,” the executive said, noting that strong safety protocols will be in place at Fiera Milano. (Specifics such as mask use will be determined closer to the show.) Micam is coming off its latest digital show, a two-month event that wrapped last month and attracted about 90 brands. It also held a series of educational seminars for attendees.

The sign outside the Colorado Convention Center in Denver for Outdoor Retailer Summer Market. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Outdoor Retailer Summer

Aug. 10-12

Colorado Convention Center, Denver

Outdoor Retailer will return to an in-person event this summer — although pushed back to August from June — after hosting multiple virtual events due to COVID-19. OR organizers are taking extra precautions to ensure attendees are safe at the upcoming show. In the plan — which includes precautions beyond what has been mandated by government and local authorities — OR will require temperature checks and face masks for everyone except children under 2. Furthermore, the show is designed with one-way entrances and exits to allow for social distancing; will disinfect all seating, restrooms and frequently touched public areas daily; and will provide exhibitors access to enhanced cleaning and disinfection services for their booths. Also, OR is implementing a no-contact policy that prohibits hugs and handshakes.