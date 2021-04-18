Designer Eric Emanuel, who has delivered several must-have footwear collaborations with the likes of Adidas and Reebok, has opened his EE concept store in New York City.

The EE concept store is located at 91 Greene Street in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood — which is the former home of A Bathing Ape — and represents the brand’s brick-and-mortar debut. (Emanuel, however, did host a pop-up shop in the city in the summer of 2019.)

Inside the store, fans of the brand will find a range of EE apparel and accessories which includes a new collection of lifestyle products. Also, it will stock an array of EE homewares that are created in partnership with local and family-owned businesses including candles by Joya, leather coasters and accessories by Park Avenue Trimming and hand-woven rugs by Brooklyn-based label Noreen Seabrook. Shoppers will also find limited-edition collaborations with the likes of Major League Baseball, Adidas and several others.

Deepening the ties to NY, the location features the work of local artists such as New York Sunshine, who built the two-story sculpture found in the front window as well as a row of vintage-inspired lockers on the first floor. And it will soon offer experiential moments including music performances and installations with local artists.

The footwear wall inside the Eric Emanuel store in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eric Emanuel

The row of vintage-inspired lockers iinside the NYC Eric Emanuel store built by New York Sunshine. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eric Emanuel

With the store opening, the designer has also began a long-term partnership with Adidas Basketball — one of many collaborations with the Three Stripes in 2021 — with the Eric Emanuel x Adidas collection for the McDonald’s All American Games. Select products from the line will be offered exclusively in the store, and Emanuel confirmed that new products will be introduced on an ongoing basis. The collection is available now exclusively in store through April 23.

The EE concept store will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

What’s more, Emanuel will enter a partnership with nonprofit organization The Fashion Scholarship Fund this summer to support emerging fashion students and design talent. It will yield a limited-edition collection designed with select Fashion Scholarship Fund students, with proceeds benefiting future scholarships.

The two-story sculpture in the new Eric Emanuel store created by New York Sunshine. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eric Emanuel