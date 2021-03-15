eBay and Solestage Are Dropping the Price of Your Favorite Grail With ‘Sneaker Showdown 2.0’

“Sneaker Showdown” is back.

Today, eBay launched the “Sneaker Showdown 2.0,” which is a series of polls — similar to a March Madness bracket — with the help of sneaker and streetwear marketplace SoleStage. The bracket launched in conjunction with eBay’s new sneaker Instagram and Twitter accounts: @ebaysneakers.

For the bracket, eBay and SoleStage have sourced 16 of the best and most coveted grails and put them head-to-head in polls, allowing shoppers to vote on their favorite pairs. The winning pair will see a price drop.

⚡Sneaker Showdown with @SoleStage starts RIGHT NOW⚡ The epic first round matchups are ready to face off. Get your votes in because the winner gets a SWEET price drop on 3/24! pic.twitter.com/PHlc8yAFha — ebaysneakers (@ebaysneakers) March 15, 2021

Among the grails are the Dunk Low “University Red,” Dunk Low SP “Brazil” 2020, Stussy x Air Force 1 Low “Fossil,” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Mocha” and Yeezy Slides “Resin,” Yeezy QNTM “Frozen Blue,” Jordan 13 Retro “Flint,” Jordan 6 Retro “DMP,” Jordan 4 Off-White “Sail” and “SW x Atmos.”

Participants can declare their favorites by voting in the polls shared on the @ebaysneakers Instagram Story and Twitter. The winning kicks will be announced on March 24.

Last year, eBay joined forces with Stadium Goods for the first-ever “Sneaker Showdown.” After five rounds of polls and over a million votes, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG was crowned winner. eBay then released limited quantities of the shoe for $799, which was a dramatic price cut, considering the shoes retail for $1,600 and up on the resale market.

“Sneaker Showdown 2.0” comes on the heels of eBay’s collaboration with Esther Wallace, founder of Playa Society. On International Women’s Day, eBay and Wallace dropped the collection, which includes: t-shirts, hoodies and socks — exclusively available on eBay.com.