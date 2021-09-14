eBay Is Making Friends and Family Grails Available to Users — Here’s How You Can Get a Pair

Some of the sneakers eBay will give away via "Inside Drop."

Access to friends and family sneakers isn’t for everyone, but eBay is giving sneakerheads a shot ad adding a pair to their collection.

Today, the marketplace launched “Inside Drop,” giving users a chance to win one of 25 pairs of rare friends and family sneakers, which eBay said is curated from its inventory. For a shot at winning a pair, users need to list a pair of sneakers on eBay for at least $100 and share a photo of the sneakers on either Twitter or Instagram, also tagging eBay and including their eBay user ID and the hashtag #ebayinsidedrop.

The company said the winners will be chosen at random and then notified within the following weeks.

Included in the sought-after friends and family releases are the Air Jordan 1 Fragment High “Friends & Family,” the Adidas x Pharrell NMD Human Race Trail “Friends & Family,” the New Balance x Ronnie Fieg 997.5 Mykonos “Archipelago – Friends & Family,” the Air Jordan 5 Paris Saint-Germain “Friends & Family” in white and others.

“Inside Drop” started today and will last until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 24.

What’s more, eBay said it will also reward 1,000 sellers who list shoes within the first 48 hours with a $25 eBay gift card.

“Sneaker collecting is about more than just buying new kicks. It’s about having connections with the community to track down that must-have pair for which you’ve been tirelessly searching, or helping someone else add to their collection by selling a pair from yours,” eBay GM of sneakers Garry Thaniel said in a statement. “Whether a seller has been with us for decades or they’re just starting out, the ‘Inside Drop’ is our way of showing gratitude to the sneakerheads whose dedication and passion keep this incredible community going. We can’t wait to see what amazing pairs of shoes they’ll make available to their fellow collectors.”