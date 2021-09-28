Eastbay Is Getting Into the Apparel Business With the Help of Champs Sports and NFL Quarterback Jalen Hurts

A new apparel brand bearing the Eastbay name is coming soon.

Foot Locker Inc.-owned banners Eastbay and Champs Sports announced today the launch of a new apparel line, dubbed Eastbay Performance. The brand, according to a statement, will serve “the holistic athletic lifestyle.”

The collection will be sold both online and in stores by Eastbay.com and Champs Sports, and will debut on Oct. 4.

The apparel will support an athlete’s “dynamic lifestyle,” featuring products including performance tops, tanks and tights, as well as Gymtech T-shirts, jackets and shorts for training, and fleece pants and hoodies for daily casual wear.

This announcement comes a month after Eastbay announced it has added NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts as an ambassador.

Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts in Eastbay Performance apparel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eastbay

“As a company that has been a part of the athlete’s life for decades, we are in a position to create an apparel line that authentically meets the needs of the next generation of athletes,” Champs Sports and Eastbay SVP and GM Guy Harkless said in a statement. “Through Eastbay’s integration with Champs Sports, we’ve been able connect with the sport obsessed individual in a more holistic way. Jalen is the perfect partner to launch this collection because he embodies what it means to be an athlete on and off the field.”

Hurts, who was the August cover star of Eastbay’s August catalog, will serve as the first Eastbay Performance brand ambassador. The two-year deal, according to a statement, will have the Philadelphia Eagles star featured in digital and social promotions in support of the apparel brand launch. Also, he will serve as the face of future campaigns, create custom social media content for the brand’s channels and appear at company events and community activations.

“As an athlete growing up, Eastbay was always a big destination for me,” Hurts said in a statement. “I was so excited when I was presented with this opportunity. Eastbay Performance is really taking the industry to the next level because it considers every facet of an athlete’s life. I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this and incorporate the line into their game.”