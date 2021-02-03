As Retailers Expand Into New Global Markets, Dynamic Yield Is Helping Them Speak the Local Language

As more brands and retailers branch out into global markets, new considerations must be factored into retail strategy. Serving an international audience can provide valuable revenue streams, but only if the business is able to tailor its offering to each individual locale. A new solution from personalization platform Dynamic Yield is aiming to make it easier for retailers to operate abroad, specifically in multiple languages.

Dynamic Yield has launched Multilanguage Campaigns, an extension of its Multilingual Support tool, which allows retailers to create tailored e-commerce experiences for global customers. While a cohesive brand identity is critical for international success, customers expect their shopping experiences to be personalized according to their native language, currency and payment methods.

“Imagine a shopper confronted with a site lacking any context as to their location and language, versus one that speaks to them in their native tongue and picks up on distinct cultural references,” said Shana Pilewski, Director of Marketing at Dynamic Yield. “The impact on discoverability and decision-making represents the difference between a subpar and superior experience, and more importantly, major and minor business results.”

But accommodating these language variances can be challenging. For companies that operate in several international markets, the need to communicate in the local language can require multiple duplications of a single campaign. This delays implementation, as staff must manually set up campaigns each language; slows down improvement iterations, as the data sets are siloed within each locale; and can drain resources, as each requires individual management.

By utilizing a system that can take a campaign and automatically localize it for multiple regions, businesses can streamline the multi-language process. Campaigns do not need to be individually duplicated and maintained; data from across all markets can be analyzed together, making it easier for AI technology to detect patterns and trends.

Global commerce is a good opportunity for brands to expand their revenue streams, but it is not one size fits all. CREDIT: William W. Potter - Adobe Stock

“The experiment data becomes unified, increasing the rate at which statistical significance is reached,” said Pilewski. “This means the marketer can confidently deploy winning variations per language more quickly, increasing their relevance and likelihood to convert. Moreover, teams will bypass latency problems associated with running numerous identical campaigns, which can weigh down site speed and impact pageload time.”

Even without a third party solution in place, Dynamic Yield recommends putting in the effort to tailor each experience to its geographical preferences. The wrong language can make it near-impossible for a shopper to navigate a site at all, but retailers can also alienate their potential customers by using the wrong currency; not factoring in local taxes or fees; or by selecting content and product that is ill-suited to that market, for instance if the seasons are reversed.

In order to avoid these errors, Pilewski suggests that businesses collect and investigate all regional information they can find, in order to inform the initial approach. Data collected from that market’s campaign activity can then be used to refine future strategy.