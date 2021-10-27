‘Dune’ Costumes Are Trending for Last-Minute Halloween Shoppers, According to Lyst

(L-R): REBECCA FERGUSON as Lady Jessica Atreides, ZENDAYA as Chani, JAVIER BARDEM as Stilgar, and TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE."

Halloween is this weekend and shoppers are looking to get last-minute costumes. What’s trending? According to Lyst, consumers are looking for “Dune”-inspired looks this year.

Since the action film premiered last week, searches have soared for capes and cargo pants, which were up 180% and 47%, respectively.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

“Dune” costumes are inspiring fashion lovers as well. Searches for Nehru-collared jackets — similar to what Chalamet wears in the movie — have increased by 18% month over month.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in “Dune.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Natural color scarves, which are worn by Zendaya in “Dune,” as her character Chani, also saw an uptick of 35%, Lyst reported.

Zendaya as Chani in “Dune.” CREDIT: Chiabella James

Another popular Halloween costume these season comes from Netflix hit series “Squid Game.”

The South-Korean drama centers on 456 desperate contestants as they compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game, involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion won prize money. Throughout the show, the contestants are dressed in eye-popping teal tracksuits paired with white slip-ons. As a result, searches for retro-inspired tracksuits are on the rise, with a more than 97% uptick, Lyst said earlier this month.

Behind-the-scenes of Netflix hit “Squid Game.” CREDIT: YOUNGKYU PARK

Searches for white slip-ons increased, with Vans being its most-viewed style.