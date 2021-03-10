Dozens of Disney Stores Will Shutter for Good — Here’s Where

Disney is permanently shuttering dozens of its stores.

The entertainment, media and retail company has announced the closures of at least 60 outposts in the United States and Canada, amounting to about 35% of its locations in North America and 20% across the globe. (The chain has about 300 physical units worldwide.)

The move, according to Disney, would allow it to better focus on e-commerce versus brick and mortar, which has been hit particularly hard by the persistent COVID-19 health crisis.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing, said in a statement.

Although it did not provide details about how the shutdowns will impact its financial results, Disney shared that it would see an undisclosed number of layoffs related to the closures. Among its other retail experiences, the company has more than 600 Disney Parks stores as well as mini shop-in-shops in Target. The initiative has grown from 25 locations to upwards of 50 over the past couple years.

Here, the Disney outposts that are expected to close this month. (A full list will be revealed at a later date.)

United States

Arizona

Chandler Fashion Center in Chandler

Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale

Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale

California

Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia

The Shops At Mission Viejo in Mission Viejo

Montclair Plaza in Montclair

The Shops at Montebello in Montebello

Westfield Galleria At Roseville in Roseville

Northridge Mall in Salinas

Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego

Oakridge Mall in San Jose

Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica

Colorado

Flatiron Crossing in Broomfield

Florida

Aventura in Miami

International Plaza in Tampa

Illinois

State Street in Chicago

Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont

Indiana

Castleton Square in Indianapolis

Southlake Mall in Merrillville

Kansas

Oak Park Mall in Overland Park

Maryland

White Marsh Mall in Baltimore

Arundel Mills in Hanover

Missouri

St. Louis Galleria in St. Louis

New Jersey

Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold

New York

Tanger Outlets Riverhead in Riverhead

Staten Island Mall in Staten Island

Ohio

Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted

Oregon

Clackamas Town Center in Portland

Pennsylvania

South Hills Village in Pittsburgh

Springfield Mall in Springfield

Tennessee

West Town Mall in Knoxville

Texas

Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso

Memorial City in Houston

Willowbrook Mall in Houston

Mall Del Norte in Laredo

Rivercenter Mall in San Antonio

Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio

North Star Mall in San Antonio

Canada