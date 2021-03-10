Dozens of Disney Stores Will Shutter for Good — Here’s Where

Disney is permanently shuttering dozens of its stores.
The entertainment, media and retail company has announced the closures of at least 60 outposts in the United States and Canada, amounting to about 35% of its locations in North America and 20% across the globe. (The chain has about 300 physical units worldwide.)
The move, according to Disney, would allow it to better focus on e-commerce versus brick and mortar, which has been hit particularly hard by the persistent COVID-19 health crisis.
“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing, said in a statement.
Although it did not provide details about how the shutdowns will impact its financial results, Disney shared that it would see an undisclosed number of layoffs related to the closures. Among its other retail experiences, the company has more than 600 Disney Parks stores as well as mini shop-in-shops in Target. The initiative has grown from 25 locations to upwards of 50 over the past couple years.
Here, the Disney outposts that are expected to close this month. (A full list will be revealed at a later date.)
United States
Arizona
- Chandler Fashion Center in Chandler
- Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale
- Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale
California
- Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia
- The Shops At Mission Viejo in Mission Viejo
- Montclair Plaza in Montclair
- The Shops at Montebello in Montebello
- Westfield Galleria At Roseville in Roseville
- Northridge Mall in Salinas
- Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego
- Oakridge Mall in San Jose
- Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica
Colorado
- Flatiron Crossing in Broomfield
Florida
- Aventura in Miami
- International Plaza in Tampa
Illinois
- State Street in Chicago
- Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont
Indiana
- Castleton Square in Indianapolis
- Southlake Mall in Merrillville
Kansas
- Oak Park Mall in Overland Park
Maryland
- White Marsh Mall in Baltimore
- Arundel Mills in Hanover
Missouri
- St. Louis Galleria in St. Louis
New Jersey
- Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold
New York
- Tanger Outlets Riverhead in Riverhead
- Staten Island Mall in Staten Island
Ohio
- Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted
Oregon
- Clackamas Town Center in Portland
Pennsylvania
- South Hills Village in Pittsburgh
- Springfield Mall in Springfield
Tennessee
- West Town Mall in Knoxville
Texas
- Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso
- Memorial City in Houston
- Willowbrook Mall in Houston
- Mall Del Norte in Laredo
- Rivercenter Mall in San Antonio
- Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio
- North Star Mall in San Antonio
Canada
- Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga
- CrossIron Mills in Rocky View