Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Soon be the Largest National Retailer of WNBA Merchandise

Dick’s Sporting Goods is now an official marketing partner of the WNBA.

The league announced in a statement today that the retailer signed a multiyear agreement to become an official marketing partner, beginning in 2021. With the deal, the two will work together to create initiatives “designed to inspire and connect with female athletes of all ages and increase the visibility of WNBA teams and players nationwide.” Additionally, the WNBA said Dick’s Sporting Goods will use its retail business “to bring consumers closer to the game through storytelling and increased availability of merchandise.”

“The WNBA is a premier example of how sport can define leaders and celebrate the current and next generation of female athletes,” Dick’s Sporting Goods president and CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement. “Today marks an important next step in our journey to support female athletes, and we look forward to collaborating with the W to provide opportunities for people of all ages to engage and connect with women’s basketball, the league and its players.”

In a statement, WNBA confirmed Dick’s Sporting Goods will carry the league’s authentic sports apparel and equipment. The product range will include Nike jerseys for every WNBA team, Wilson WNBA basketballs, T-shirts and the WNBA Logowoman hoodie. These products will be sold in select U.S. locations, which includes the 12 WNBA markets, as well as the Dick’s Sporting Goods website and app.

The WNBA said Dick’s Sporting Goods will now be the largest national retailer for its merchandise.