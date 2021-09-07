Dick’s Sporting Goods Launches Two New Retail Concepts to Increase Passion for the Outdoors

Dick’s Sporting Goods is growing, thanks to a new outdoor store concept.

The sports retailer is expanding its business this month with its first store for Public Lands, which opened in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Sept. 24. Public Lands aims to encourage people to experience nature, highlighting apparel for everyday life and the great outdoors. The store’s debut, which includes a ribbon cutting ceremony, will feature a rock wall, in-store gear repair and rentals and shops related to specific activities like biking, camping and running. All sales from Public Lands will benefit local and national environmental conservation goals.

Aside from Public Lands, Dick’s has also opened one of its off-price store concepts, Going, Going, Gone!, in Florida this month. The store features discounts up to 70% off on athletic footwear and apparel from numerous brands carried at Dick’s Sporting Goods, which will remain throughout the year. Both Going, Going, Gone! and Public Lands’ openings will create 120 new jobs throughout their local communities, as well.

The two new retail stores are the latest development for Dick’s Sporting Goods, which specializes in athletic and outdoor apparel, shoes and supplies. Last month, the retailer announced its strongest quarter in the company’s history, with a net income of $495.5 million. It’s also launched concepts like House of Sport, as well as its debut VRST menswear athleisure line, this year as well.