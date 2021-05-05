Dick’s Sporting Goods Is Stepping Into Off-Price With Two New Stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods is expanding into off-price with a new store concept.

The Coraopolis, Pa.-based chain announced yesterday that it would debut two locations of Going, Going, Gone! this month. The outposts — both of which have a grand opening date of May 28 — will be in Gable Crossing in Avon, Ind., and in Monroeville Mall Annex in Monroeville, Pa.

According to the company, the off-price units will offer “deals on unique finds in footwear and apparel” from existing Dick’s labels and brand partners.

What’s more, the sporting goods retailer is introducing one more namesake store in Northride, Calif., as well as one Warehouse Sale location in New Orleans, plus new “Soccer Shops” inside some of its current stores. It is also set to launch six redesigned Golf Galaxy outposts and expand tech offerings in other units across the country.

Dick’s estimated that the new additions would collectively bring roughly 110 full-time, part-time and temporary jobs to those communities. Following the openings, it will have a 731-strong brick-and-mortar fleet in 47 states.

The announcement comes a month after the chain unveiled it first House of Sport in Victor, N.Y. The experiential concept store, according to the company, is centered on “the future of retail through multi-sport experiences” both inside and outside the store, which has a 17,000-square-foot turf field and running track, a rock-climbing wall, a batting cage, golf hitting bays and a putting green.

Despite the COVID-19 health crisis’ ongoing pressures on brick and mortar, Dick’s has continued to expand its physical footprint: In mid-February, it announced plans to launch five outposts — one namesake location in Concord, N.C., and four Warehouse Sale units in Friendswood, Texas; Oklahoma City; Deer Park, N.Y.; and Kissimmee, Fla.

For the three months ended Jan. 30, Dick’s recorded better-than-anticipated profits and sales, with a 19.3% spike in comps. “Our brick-and-mortar stores and our technology platforms are working seamlessly together to deliver an industry-leading omnichannel experience,” president and CEO Lauren Hobart said in its conference call with analysts. “It’s clear that our strategies over the past several years are working and have helped us not only withstand the pandemic but thrive — setting us up for long-term success.”