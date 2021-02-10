×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Despite COVID Pressure on Retail, Dick’s Sporting Goods Continues to Open More Stores

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Dick's Sporting Goods
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. is opening more stores even as the pandemic continues to pressure brick-and-mortar retail.

The Coraopolis, Penn.-based company has announced plans to expand its physical footprint this month with the launch of five outposts — one namesake location in Concord, N.C., and four Warehouse Sale units in Friendswood, Texas; Oklahoma City; Deer Park, N.Y.; and Kissimmee, Fla. In a statement, the retailer shared that the stores will bring roughly 85 full-time, part-time and temporary associate jobs to those areas.

Following the openings, Dick’s will have 728 locations across 47 states. Its expansion comes at a trying time for the retail sector as renewed lockdowns related to the coronavirus health crisis continue to push consumers online and reduce foot traffic to physical stores.

Related

These Boldface Brands and Retailers Are Making New and Ambitious Sustainability Commitments

Industry Moves: December 2020

These Are 11 of the Biggest Fashion and Retail CEO Changes of 2020

According to a recent report from Coresight Research, retailers could collectively announce as many as 10,000 store closures in 2021 — a 14% increase from 2020’s already devastating levels. Over the past several months, a number of big-name fashion and footwear players — such as the bankrupted JCPenney, fast-fashion giant H&M, women’s clothier Christopher & Banks and department store Macy’s — have collectively announced hundreds of closures.

Watch on FN

Dick’s, however, is among the companies that have appeared to benefit from the broader COVID-19-induced shift to at-home and active lifestyles: In late November, it posted another stronger-than-anticipated quarter, with earnings of $2.01 per share and revenues increasing 22.9% to $2.41 billion. (Wall Street had predicted earnings of $1.01 per share and revenues of $2.23 billion.)

Sales, reported the sporting goods chain, were driven by a 23.2% gain in comps, including a 95% hike in its e-commerce business. Recently named CEO Lauren Hobart touted Dick’s brick-and-mortar fleet, whose same-store sales improved double digits. She added that the company’s stores fulfilled about 70% of online sales and approximately 90% of total sales growth in the quarter, whether it was a purchase at the register, picked up curbside or delivered through its ship-from-store service.

“Our stores continue to be the hub of our industry-leading omnichannel platform and were the key to our unprecedented third quarter growth,” Hobart explained at the time. “Data science and technology will continue to play an important role in creating a personalized, one-to-one relationship with our athletes, enabling us to serve them in the most convenient way possible.”

Joules yellow rainboots stepping into grassland Sponsored By Joules

The Brand Offering Something for Everyone in the Great Outdoors

A new wave of consumers is heading outside and turning to Joules for footwear that can take them through the elements.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad