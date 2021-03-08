How Dick’s Sporting Goods Is Championing Female Leadership on International Women’s Day

To mark International Women’s Day, Dick’s Sporting Goods is highlighting the achievements of its female senior leadership team as well as reinforcing its commitment to investing in women and girls around the world.

The Coraopolis, Pa.-based chain announced today the launch of “Inside Moves” — a campaign that offers a behind-the-scenes look at eight women executives, including chief people officer Julie Lodge-Jarrett, SVP of merchandising Carrie Guffey, SVP of product development Nina Barjesteh, VP of marketing Melissa Christian, SVP of store environment Toni Roeller, senior director of visual merchandising Kim Walker and executive director of Dick’s Sporting Goods foundation Aimee Watters.

“We believe it’s our job to get more women to the top of their game, and we’ve doubled down on our efforts to do just that, steering our company, and the industry, toward maximum investment in women,” CEO Lauren Hobart, who narrated the commercial, wrote in a letter to customers.

The retailer also drew more attention to some of the women-centric programs it has spearheaded over the past couple years: In 2020, its philanthropic arm provided a $5 million grant to the United States Soccer Foundation’s United for Girls initiative, entered into a partnership with USA Softball and debuted a campaign celebrating the history of the sports bra.

This year, Dick’s Sporting Goods has pledged to donate more than 100,000 bras to under-resourced female athletes across the country, as well as expand its product assortment through sizes and maternity offerings, plus by sport, including basketball, soccer and dance. It has also formed the company’s first “Girls’ Power Panel” for teenagers from 13 to 17 years old and launched its second annual “Empower Her” collection in partnership with Brooks Running.

“Each day, we fight for you, advocating for athletic equipment designed specifically for women. We create for you, thoughtfully designing fitness apparel that’s centered around your life and all that it demands. We step up our game for you, striving to design store environments and marketing campaigns that reflect you. And this is only the beginning,” Hobart added.

In November, Hobart became the first woman at the helm of a nationwide sporting goods chain. She retained her role as president and stepped into the post formerly held by Edward Stack, who was named executive chairman as part of a long-term succession plan. She is also only Dick’s Sporting Goods’ second-ever chief executive. (Stack had served as chairman and CEO of the chain since he and his siblings bought their father’s two small sporting goods stores in upstate New York in 1984.)