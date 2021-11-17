Women’s Basketball Shoe Brand Moolah Kicks Lands Dick’s Sporting Goods as Its First Retail Partner

Moolah Kicks has its first retail partner.

The footwear brand made by female ballers, for female ballers, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods for the upcoming basketball season. According to Moolah Kicks, its sneakers will be available at more than 140 stores and on Dickssportinggoods.com starting Nov. 19.

“I’m thrilled to have Dick’s Sporting Goods as our first retail partner. I have been blown away by their commitment to women’s sports,” Moolah Kicks founder Natalie White said in a statement. “I started Moolah Kicks because I felt a need — among my friends, among the high school and college women players I’ve played with — to have a shoe that was built for us, and a brand whose top priority is women’s basketball. Because of this partnership with Dick’s, girl and women basketball players across the country will have access to sneakers that are fit for them, and have the opportunity to be a part of growing Moolah Kicks, a brand that is advancing gender equality in women’s basketball. A brand that is driven by purpose and performance.”

The brand’s shoes are made specifically for the female foot, built with a slim width, a lifted arch, shallow lateral side and a narrow heel. The sneakers will retail for $110.

White spoke with FN in May when Moolah Kicks revealed its debut sneaker, the court-ready Moolah 1.

“We’re seeing more and more that women are receptive to brands when they feel like their voices are heard. And right now with social media, it’s clear when a brand is authentic and when they’re not,” White told FN in May. “With Moolah, we want to make sure that the women’s basketball community is represented. Every detail of the product and of the brand is a reflection of women’s basketball, and that’s only possible because I played and because I’ve been in the community for so long.”

When Moolah Kicks launched, White said it would remain a DTC brand for the foreseeable future, but didn’t rule out wholesale opportunities with the right retail partners, and named Dick’s Sporting Goods as an ideal stockist.