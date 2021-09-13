Dick’s Sporting Goods Is Looking to Hire 10,000 Associates for the Holiday Season — the Most in Company History

Dick’s Sporting Goods is looking to significantly bolster its staff for the holiday season.

The sporting goods retail giant announced today its plan to hire up to 10,000 seasonal associates throughout the country, starting on Sept. 15 with “National Signing Day,” an annual recruiting effort event that is now in its fourth year. The company said it will hire the largest number of seasonal associates in its history for the holiday ’21 season. (This year’s effort, Dick’s Sporting Goods said, will result in the hiring of roughly 1,000 more associates than it hired in 2020.)

The company said the associates will be designated to fulfill several roles, such as curbside contactless pickup, ship-from-store orders and areas both inside and outside the store. Also, it will look to hire up to 250 associates to fulfill seasonal staffing needs in its five distribution centers throughout the country.

“Our in-store associates are key to providing the exceptional customer service and expert guidance our customers expect,” Dick’s Sporting Goods SVP and chief people officer Julie Lodge-Jarrett said in a statement. “In addition to our wide merchandise assortment and e-commerce selections, we’re looking forward to offering our customers an elevated holiday shopping experience while also providing a great place to work for our associates.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods is directing people to apply online via Dicks.com/jobs and then visit their local store or distribution center on National Signing Day.

What’s more, the company announced that all Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands stores, as well as its distribution centers, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The stores will reopen on Black Friday.

Last month, Dick’s Sporting Goods reported net sales for Q2 2021 of $3.27 billion, which is a year-over-year increase of 20.7% and a 45% increase over the same period in 2019.

“Our record-breaking quarterly sales and earnings significantly exceeded our expectations, reflecting continued strong consumer demand across our diverse category portfolio along with the strength of our omni-channel offering and elevated athlete experience. I’d like to thank all our teammates for how they delivered against our core strategies and for their commitment to DICK’S Sporting Goods, which helped make this performance possible,” Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO and president Lauren Hobart said via statement. “Based on the strength of our business and our expectations for continued strong consumer demand, we are pleased to increase our full year sales and earnings outlook for the second time this year.”