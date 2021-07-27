Boohoo ‘Reviewing Relationship’ With Rapper DaBaby After Homophobic Rant

Rapper DaBaby is facing controversy for recent remarks he made during day 3 of the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on Sunday.

While onstage, and in the viral video below, DaBaby is heard saying: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up! Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up! Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

He has since faced waves of criticism for the homophobic rant from fans and colleagues. Singer and Puma ambassador Dua Lipa — who collaborated with DaBaby on “Levitating” — posted her response on Instagram Stories today, writing, “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby‘s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”



Brand partner BoohooMan also weighed in on the issue, noting that it is “reviewing its relationship” with the rapper. The fashion company teamed up with DaBaby last month for a limited-edition 100-piece capsule collection.

“Boohoo condemns the use of homophobic language and are reviewing the relationship with DaBaby,” a representative at Boohoo and BoohooMan said in a statement. “As a business, diversity and inclusion are part of our core values and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We support the LGBTQ+ community, raising money for a number of different charitable organizations and offering sponsorship to Pride Festivals and events in a number of different locations across the UK and US.”

On Monday, DaBaby took to his Instagram Stories to address the situation.

He said, “Regardless of what y’all motherf—ers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherf—ing words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f— up.”

He added that his words were “not a rant” but a “call to action.” He also said that “even his gay fans don’t have AIDS.” He said those who were not at the show should not be able to comment.