Concepts Is Launching a New Mobile App

It was only a month ago that Concepts opened the doors to a new 2,500-square-foot store in New York City, and now the retailer has unveiled another way to shop with the launch of its mobile app.

The beloved sneaker boutique’s new app is available for download today on both the iOS and Android platforms in the U.S. via the App Store and on Google Play.

Similar to its brick-and-mortar locations, the Concepts app offers a diverse catalog of men’s and women’s footwear and apparel including looks from Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Converse and Vans, as well as pieces from its own private label. Users of the new platform will be able to curate a custom in-app feed by selecting their favorite brands and products, giving them a personalized shopping experience.

In addition, the Concepts mobile app was made to give consumers access to app-exclusive products and early access to upcoming launches. Also, they will have the ability to enter drawings for hyped sneaker releases via a point-of-sale system that saves consumer information including billing, shipping and sizing in the app for a faster checkout process.

“Our customers live on their phones and so in creating the Concepts mobile app we strived to create the best possible brand touchpoint straight to their fingertips,” Tarek Hassan, founder and CEO of Concepts, said in a statement. “Experience is a key strategy for Concepts, with storytelling, service and convenience being critical parts. Our goal is to provide a seamless 360-degree experience from our brick-and-mortar stores to our website and to an app.”

Additional details surrounding the app can be found at Cncpts.com/blogs/news/mobileapp.

