Stadium Goods Helps Christie’s With Its Largest Sneaker Auction to Date, Featuring 90 Pairs of Shoes Including Rare Air Jordans

Christie’s is set to launch its largest sneaker auction to date, and to pull it off, it has once again teamed up with Stadium Goods.
Their second partnered online auction is called “Original Air Takes Flight: The Evolution and Influence of Air Jordan Sneakers.” This auction, according to a statement, will offer something to all fans who are “passionate about the journey of Michael Jordan and his footwear legacy” and showcase a “comprehensive look at Jordan’s impact through footwear.”
For the second “Original Air” auction, the two compiled 90 pairs of sneakers, including game-worn pairs, samples, rare exclusives and looks worn by the iconic baller’s teammates and competitors.
Some of the shoes in the auction include prototypes and samples that helped shape the DNA of the Air Jordan franchise, such as the Air Jordan 1 “Metallics” from 1985, a complete set of original Air Jordans from 1 through 14 and more. Also, pairs worn by Jordan are featured in the auction including an Air Jordan 11 “Concord,” the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” and more, as well as shoes laced up — and autographed — by teammates (including B.J. Armstrong) and on-court opponents (such as Charles Barkley).
“Original Air Part 2” also features shoes looks from other professional athletes in multiple sports, many who are backed by Jordan Brand (Derek Jeter, Russell Westbrook, Ray Allen, Jimmy Butler), musicians such as Eminem and Drake, rare commemorative releases and more.
Selections from the auction can be viewed online starting today, and the lineup in its entirety will go live on Christies.com starting June 4. The full collection will be shown at Christie’s in New York from June 4-9, and an additional viewing of select shoes will take place from June 9-30.
Bidding on the shoes starts June 22 and will last until June 30.