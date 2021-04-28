Bottega Veneta’s Lug Boot Is the ‘Hottest’ Women’s Shoe So Far This Year, According to Lyst 

Bottega Veneta is keeping up the momentum.

Fashion search platform Lyst released the Lyst Index‘s quarterly ranking of products, revealing that the Bottega Veneta Lug boot is the No. 3 “hottest” product for women so far this year.

The sleek black shoes feature a mid-calf silhouette and a stacked lug sole. The boots are of a tanned calfskin construction and are equipped with elasticated side panels and leather tabs. The shoes currently retail for $1,100 at BottegaVeneta.com.

Chunky shoes dominated 2020, with celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Irina Shayk, Hailey Baldwin and more sporting different iterations of lug sole boots. In August of last year, Hailey Baldwin stepped out in the label’s BV Tire silhouette, which includes elastic goring on both sides. The style is so sought after as it is not only edgy, but comfortable, durable and long-lasting.

Irina Shayk at the Bottega Veneta Spring ’20 show in Milan, Italy on September 19, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Hailey Baldwin steps out in a bold outfit in Los Angeles, Aug. 26 in Bottega Veneta boots. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Additionally, Lyst shared that overall Bottega Veneta ranked as the No. 8 “hottest” brand of Q1 2021. The index also revealed that the label reported positive revenue growth in 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The label has also seen success with its Padded Cassette Bag and Lido Sandals.

The new reports come as the brand’s popular pouch bag and stretch sandals were the world’s most wanted products of 2019, according to Lyst.

Other products to make the Lyst Index for Q1 are The North Face x Gucci GG canvas bomber jacket — which came in at No. 1 — and the Hermès pre-owned Kelly bag that ranked No. 2. Prada’s re-edition 2005 nylon bag and The Attico Devon mules were also named in the top 10 “hottest” products list as well as the Nike Go FlyEase racer sneaker.