Bombas Expands Into the UK With Socks & Slippers

To celebrate the launch in the U.K., Bombas is donating 5,000 socks to a London charity fighting homelessness.

Bombas is expanding overseas and launching in the United Kingdom. Today, the sock company will offer socks, slippers and underwear for purchase in both singles and packs.

To further grow it’s U.K. presence, the brand will be partnering with St. Mungo’s, a leading homelessness charity based in London, to better understand the needs of those affected by homelessness in the local community and get products on those in need as quickly as possible. And to celebrate the market debut, Bombas will be donating 5,000 pairs of Bombas donation socks to the non-profit organization this month, with an additional 5,000 pairs to be donated later this year.

From there, Bombas will continue its giving footprint by teaming up with more Giving Partners within the U.K., and honoring it One Item Purchased = One Item Donated initiative.

To date, the company has donated more than 50 million items to more than 3,500 community organizations in the U.S.

For its assortment offerings, sock styles include casual, performance, dress, lightweight and merino across men’s and women’s. There will also offer seasonal sock styles for the holiday season. Plus, there are two fabrications of underwear available now in cotton and seamless, with three silhouettes per gender.

Bombas recently expanded into footwear and currently offer Gripper Slippers and Slipper socks that are also available for purchase in the U.K.