3 Things to Know About the New Men’s Shoe Floor at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street

Bloomingdale’s continues to transform its 59th Street flagship in New York City — and men’s footwear is now in focus.

The retailer, which has been slowly updating its storied flagship for years, has unveiled an all-new men’s shoe floor at its Midtown East location. This follows renovations of three women’s ready-to-wear floors in 2019 and a slew of other upgrades on the home, beauty, children’s and women’s shoe floors.

To celebrate the renovation, Bloomingdale’s will be hosting activations on the men’s floor on Dec. 18, including a customization event with Ugg, a Tod’s treat cart and more.

“The Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship has always been a destination known for its expert fashion curation and we’re thrilled to welcome our shoppers to the all-new men’s shoe floor,” said Dan Leppo, EVP/GMM for men’s, young world, home furnishings & cosmetics at Bloomingdale’s, in a statement. “Whether you’re looking for the latest designer shoe or a performance sneaker, Bloomingdale’s 59th Street now brings together the best in men’s footwear conveniently in a single location.”

A Major Expansion Includes 10 New Boutiques

The completely renovated department has expanded over 70% to span 13,000 square feet of selling space. The space will house 10 new luxury boutiques from top design houses like Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga. Saint Laurent, Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo, Zegna, Tod’s, Givenchy, and Valentino round out the shop-in-shop offerings. Select luxury boutiques are now open, with additional shops opening in early 2022.

Contemporary Brands Are Now a Bigger Part of the Mix

Relocated and expanded from the lower level to the metro level, the new floor will also introduce a slew of contemporary brands it hasn’t carried before. Off-White, Palm Angels, and Thousand Fell will make their debut. Customers can also discover a wide variety of casual shoes and sneakers ranging from designer kicks to high-tech athletic styles, from Versace, Bottega Veneta, Lanvin, Moncler, On Running, Y-3, Golden Goose, Veja, and Birkenstock. Bloomingdale’s Cobbler Concierge has also relocated to the men’s shoe floor.

Hats Will Complement the Shoe Selection

The bigger and bolder floor will also debut a curated hat gallery with a collection of caps dedicated to New York City. Shoppers will also find caps from Mitchell & Ness, ’47, Smathers & Branson and an exclusive Fantasy Explosion collaboration featuring caps inspired by New York City souvenir hats of the ‘80s and ‘90s.