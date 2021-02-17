Brooks Has a Top 10 Selling Sneaker for the First Time and Bests Nike as the No. 1 Women’s Running Shoe Brand

The list of top-selling sneakers for January featured plenty of Nike and Jordan Brand, which is typical. However, Brooks entered the top 10 for the first time ever.

According to Matt Powell, senior sports industry adviser for The NPD Group Inc., the Ghost 13 marked the debut of the Seattle-based running brand on the top 10 list. The performance running shoe secured the ninth spot in dollar rank order for the month of January.

The looks on the list ahead of the Brooks Ghost 13 in dollar rank order include the Nike Air Force 1 Low, the Nike Air Max 270, the Air Jordan 13, the Air Jordan 1 Mid, the Nike Air Vapormax Plus, the Jordan 1 Mid SE, the Nike Revolution 5 and the Air Jordan 1 High OG.

The lone shoe to trail the Ghost 13 was the Nike Air Max 90.

Additionally, Powell said on Twitter that Brooks was the No. 1 women’s running shoe brand in the U.S. for the month, beating out Nike.

Last month, Powell stated Brooks had the potential to pass Nike as the No. 1 women’s performance running shoe brand, and told FN that the running company was positioned at No. 2 last year in the category behind the Swoosh, with sales up about a third. Nike sales, on the other hand, were down roughly 20%.

“[Brooks is] focused on the female consumer, they realize the opportunity there,” Powell told FN. “And as many of the performance running brands that are in run specialty know, the women’s business in the channel is equal to or greater than the men’s business. [Brooks has] had a lot of experience about building her up, and it’s paying off for them now.”

The road running-ready Brooks Ghost 13 retails for $130 in men’s and women’s sizing. It’s a neutral model that comes equipped with the brand’s soft DNA Loft cushioning and engineered mesh uppers that are made to be both breathable and offer a secure fit.

