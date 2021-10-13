As the Race for Retail Talent Heats Up, Belk Looks to Hire 5,000 Employees

As the holidays get closer, retailers are stepping up their hiring game.

Belk is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, Oct. 16, at all Belk locations as it looks to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees for roles across sales, beauty and operations. New employees will receive a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases and will be eligible for even more discounts during the holiday season. Belk said it is also offering flexible scheduling options and competitive pay.

Belk is not requiring previous retail experience and will be extending offers to suitable candidates on the spot.

The department store chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February with a plan to reorganize the business to eliminate $450 million of debt. With approval for the restructuring agreement, the retailer emerged from bankruptcy protection one day after it filed.

Belk’s hiring announcement comes as many retailers announce ambitious hiring goals for the holiday season to staff stores and meet demand. Earlier this week, Nordstrom announced that it would hold an event to hire 28,600 seasonal and regular employees to staff Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom stores across the U.S. and Canada as well as U.S. supply chain facilities and customer care teams. Macy’s also held a hiring event across 500 stores last month to help meet its goal to add 76,000 employees.

At the same time, retailers are grappling with a general worker shortage across the U.S. In August, 721,000 workers quit retail jobs. Ahead of the holidays, some companies have introduced pay increases, bonuses and other benefits to attract talent and help meet hiring goals. Lululemon, Under Armour and Tapestry have announced wage increases this year.

Last week, Target said it would offer certain employees an additional $2 per hour for certain weekends and holidays worked during the holiday season. Kohl’s is offering hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center employees who work through the holidays a bonus of between $100 and $400.