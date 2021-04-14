Bape Opens Its Largest Store to Date in the U.K. With Several Special Collections and Collaborations to Celebrate

Bape has expanded its retail footprint.

Bape Store London, which is the new U.K. door from Japan-based street fashion brand A Bathing Ape, is now open. The fresh storefront is located at 24-25A Conduit Street in Mayfair.

The door consumes 8,000 square feet of real estate — which makes it the brand’s largest store to date — in the high-end neighborhood of London’s West End, spanning four levels with different collections on each. The company has called it “the go-to destination for Bape fans in the U.K.” and said it represents “the full evolution of the brand.”

Featured on the basement level are the are the Bapy, Baby Milo, Bape Ladies and Bape Kids collections. On this level, the company employed blue lacquered steel, pink concrete and lighter color palettes throughout the room to showcase the clothing and accessories, and also included Bapy-themed dressing rooms with metallic benches wrapped in a pink Kvadrat fabric.

Related Bape Sta Is Releasing a Women's-Exclusive Collection This Week A Bape x New Balance 2002R Collaboration Is Reportedly Dropping Soon Madison Beer's Trucker Hat, Low-Rise Sweats & Basketball Shoes Are Peak 2000s Style

Bape apparel inside Bape Store London. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

The ground level — which features stone flooring, sleek metallic fixtures, hanging rails and wall displays — is where customers can find Bape apparel, eyewear and accessories, as well as U.K.-exclusive items. As for the first level, customers can find Bape Men’s and Mr. Bathing Ape items including bags, hats and accessories, as well as a shoe wall featuring Bape Sta silhouettes, in a setting made a bit cozier by a camo rug and matching daybed. Finally, the second level is where customers will find the more high-end side Bape product, which includes a Mastermind x A Bathing Ape experience and the luxury Bape Black collection. The company executed this level with marble floors, wooden and glass display tables and metal fixtures in black and gray with gold accents.

Outside, Bape Store London features a life-size display of Teriyaki Boyz figures neon signage on the St. George Street side of the building with the Ape Head and the Union Jack flag, another Ape Head above the front door, A Bathing Ape signage above the ground floor windows on both sides of the store and Bape’s 1st Camo print on each floor’s windows.

The Bape Sta shoes in Bape Store London. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

What’s more, Bape is celebrating the store’s opening with several U.K. exclusive, limited-edition items including a Bape Store London collection featuring staples with classic U.K. iconography. Also, it will offer a Swatch x Bape watch; a Bape x Carhartt WIP apparel and hat collection; a Bape Black x Foot the Coacher leather footwear collaboration; an Ic!berlin collaborative glasses collection a three-item collab collection with KhrisJoy; and lastly, a Mastermind x A Bathing Ape sweatshirt and T-shirt lineup, which will also include a co-branded Be@rbrick 100% & 400% figure.

Bape Store London is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. BT to 7 p.m. BT, and Sunday from 12 p.m. BT to 6 p.m. BT.

A look inside Bape Store London. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape