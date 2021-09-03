Back-to-School Footwear Sales Bolstered by Child Tax Credit, Improving Wages

Back to school concept, Young asian mother or parent and little girl or pupil buying school supplies in store, Selective focus

The back-to-school season is in full swing. And as kids and young adults head back to the classroom, certain trends are starting to emerge in footwear sales numbers.

Thus far, the back-to-school shopping season has been impacted by a variety of factors, including a tentative return to in-person schooling as well as Child Tax Credit checks, which rolled out to 39 million American households in July.

According to a report from The NPD Group Inc., athletic footwear sales rose 20% in the first six weeks of the back-to-school season (ending Aug. 14), versus 2020. And sales grew in the high single digits versus 2019.

Kids’ footwear sales saw a 40% increase during in this period, while women’s athletic footwear was up almost 30% compared with 2020. Running and walking shoes continued to grow as well and sport lifestyle sneakers increased in the mid-teens compared with 2020.

Related The 20 Best Shoes for Kids That Customers Love 3 Major Earnings Trends to Watch This Week Head Back to School in Style With These Sleek and Comfortable Reebok Sneakers

In terms of brands, Nike and Adidas both saw gains, though Nike ceded share to other brands versus 2020. Jordan sales dropped and Converse sales nearly doubled, driven by women’s. Under Armour, Brooks, Asics, Puma, Reebok and On all saw improvement.

According to a national survey from the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America that surveyed 1,000 parents of school-age children earlier in the summer, 57% of families said they planned to shop at local chains such as DSW, Famous Footwear, Shoe Carnival and Shoe Show. Roughly 31% said they planned to shop at big-box retailers like Target and Walmart.

Matt Powell, NPD’s senior sports industry adviser, noted in the company’s latest report that two factors have propelled spending during the back-to-school season. “In my opinion, there is no doubt that the Child Tax Credit checks and a meaningful growth in wages contributed to strong sales,” he wrote.

In June, footwear retailers welcomed the news of the Child Tax Credit as a potential boost for the industry. Created by the Biden Administration, this form of stimulus offers American families early payments each month for six months that total half of their expected 2022 tax credit.