Athleta Expands Its REI Co-op Partnership by 130 Stores to Hit $2B in Net Sales by 2023

Athleta has expanded its wholesale partnership with REI Co-op.

With the expansion, the women’s activewear label will now deliver a curated selection of products in 135 of the outdoor retailer’s doors, as well as online. Prior to today’s announcement, Athleta was sold in just five REI locations.

Athleta stated the expansion is part of its growth plan to reach $2 billion in net sales by 2023.

“We’re constantly looking at new ways to bring Athleta to more customers and meet her where she is, which is an important component of our growth strategy,” Athleta president and CEO Mary Beth Laughton said in a statement. “This expanded partnership with REI is an example of how we can extend our reach through a like-minded brand and empower a new community of active women consumers.”

A selection of Athleta yoga apparel sold online via REI Co-op. CREDIT: Courtesy of REI Co-op

The collection will feature Athleta’s performance and lifestyle apparel and accessories, including its core lifestyle, hike and yoga bottoms, as well as staple tops and accessories. Also, REI said it will offer extended sizing options in one-quarter of its stores, as well as on REI.com, ranging from 0 to 26 in Athleta’s hiking and fitness apparel.

“We are thrilled to offer a wider selection of Athleta options, in more locations, to our customers,” REI senior merchandising manager Krista Hildebrand said in a statement. “Athleta is an amazing brand offering many versatile apparel choices so customers can focus on enjoying the outdoors.”