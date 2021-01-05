×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Asics Closes Its NYC Flagship Store

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
Asics
The Asics storefront on NYC's Fifth Avenue.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

Three years after opening its New York City flagship, Asics is closing up shop on Fifth Avenue.

Asics Corp. announced in a statement today that “it expects to record extraordinary losses for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020” and as a result would shutter its flagship store, which is located at 579 Fifth Ave.

In the statement, Asics said it expects a loss of approximately ¥2.3 billion on the cancellation of lease and the impairment of the related fixed assets.

“Amid the uncertainties regarding when the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic will end, the company will further improve the profitability of the North American business by closing this store, considering the business risk of continuing to operate the store and other factors,” Asics said in today’s statement.

Related

Nonnative Looks to Tactical Boot Aesthetics for Its Latest Asics Collaboration

Ronnie Fieg Reveals His Largest Shoe Collaboration to Date -- and it Celebrates 30 Years of the Asics Gel-Lyte 3

President-Elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden's Take on Athleisure Trend Includes Asics Sneakers & Under Armour for Bike Ride

Asics opened the doors to its NYC store — its first U.S. flagship — on Dec. 14, 2017. The location consumed 2,035 square feet of retail real estate on NYC’s bustling Fifth Avenue and featured its Asics and AsicsTiger labels.

Watch on FN

The athletic company revealed at the time that the store was designed to represent its mantra and trademark — Sound Mind, Sound Body — and balanced the technical aspects of the brand’s products with natural, warm finishes, features and materials, to create an environment designed to stimulate the mind and body.

“Asics is proud of its unique approach to the retail experience and our product development that focuses on maintaining a healthy lifestyle as a whole,” then president and CEO of Asics America Corp. Gene McCarthy said in December 2017. “By combining two of our uniquely different brands, we are offering consumers a wide range of quality performance and lifestyle shoes and apparel for an array of needs — directly addressing the shift in the way people are working out and moving today.”

Photo of children playing after receiving Sponsored By Soles4Souls

Helping Millions Find Their Footing

In an incredibly challenging year, Soles4Souls has continued to create sustainable jobs and provide relief in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad