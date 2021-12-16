ThredUp Partered With the ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers To Sell Pieces From the Show

“Sex and the City” has returned with last week’s premiere of “And Just Like That…” And so too has the iconic fashion that has defined the show since its inception.

This time around, fans of the show can shop the iconic looks of their favorite characters at a much more affordable price point via the secondhand market. ThredUp, a leading upcycling firm, has partnered with the costume designers from “And Just Like That…” to launch a themed shopping experience inspired by the looks of the show.

Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago worked with ThredUp to curate three “closets” that include hundreds of hand-picked styles, some of which were actually pieces from the show’s costume wardrobe.. In addition to apparel, these collections will also include shoes from brands such as Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman.

Shoppers can check out the selections at thredUP.com/thecity. All proceeds from sales will be donated to The Willie Garson Fund, a charity program that supports children in foster care named for the late actor who played Stanford Blatch in “Sex and the City.”

Rogers, one of the costume designers, began her styling career with designer Patricia Field during the original run of “Sex and the City.” According to her, secondhand and vintage was always a key theme in the styles.

“We like to put ourselves in that person’s shoes, so to speak, and select clothes that say something about their personality,” Rogers said. “This is how we approached curating each closet for ThredUp. I hope fans use this as a jumping off point to cultivate a style that feels true to them.”

In July, ThredUp partnered with Eric Daman, the Emmy award winning costume designer of Gossip Girl, to launch a similar program with three curated thrift boxes themed after the costumes on the show. In addition to its website, ThredUp also powers resale for major brands such as Walmart, Madewell, Vera Bradley, and Adidas. The company raised $168 million in its initial public offering in March, and earned a valuation of about $1.3 billion. In July, ThredUp announced plans to acquire Remix Global AD, a major European fashion resale site, marking the start of its commitment to international expansion in Europe.