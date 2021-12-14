These Are the Clothes Everyone Is Obsessing Over From ‘And Just Like That’

(L-R) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That..."

The fashion did not disappoint during last week’s premiere episode of “And Just Like That…” So much so, the clothes seen in the “Sex and the City” reboot led to a massive surge in search, which is still skyrocketing today.

According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for designer Dries Van Noten rose 1150% in the days following the premiere.

Spoiler alert: in the first episode of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) wears a floral-print jacket by Dries Van Noten in the very first scene over a vintage Claude Montana linen jumpsuit. As a result, there was also a 500% increase in demand for “linen jumpsuits.”

Also during the episode, Carrie is seen in her walk-in closet adoring her shoes. “Hello, lover,” she says before grabbing her iconic blue Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps. Before she leaves the apartment, she stops to say goodbye to Mr. Big: “Do you notice anything special?” she asks. “I see the wedding shoes. How could I not? Those blue shoes are the whole ballgame,” Big replies.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in “And Just Like That…” CREDIT: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Since then, searches for Manolo Blahnik shoes spiked 391%.

It’s not a complete shock, however. The first time we saw Carrie in those heels in the 2008 “Sex and the City” film, sales skyrocketed. “It’s one of those things that I cannot explain, but I do thank God for it. I never do things thinking they are going to be iconic. It was just a coincidence,” Blahnik told FN in a 2018 interview about the Hangisi obsession. “It just goes on and on.”

Carrie isn’t the only character making an impression this time around.

Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) also made an impact. As did Charlotte York (Kristin Davis.)

Love the Sales found that searches for the Loewe balloon bag Miranda wears in the episode’s opening scene jumped by 168%. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s pink blouse and Alexander McQueen white midi skirt garnered an increase in searches for ‘pink blouses’ and ‘white skirts,’ by 223% and 294%, respectively.