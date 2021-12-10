Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain.

Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue.

Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing a new infusion of design to the brand by adding a full women’s collection and building out a robust men’s offering.

For its newest venture, the label is launching its first footwear style this weekend. Designed by Sikhounmuong, the shoe is a classic lounge slipper made in Italy. Called the Juliet Flat, it will be available in four colorways and is constructed in a lush velvet material with removable grosgrain ties. The flat will retail for $165.

“We carry third party Mary Janes and our customers have really loved them and would ask us on social media, in store and via email when we might make our own shoes,” Sikhounmuong told FN. “The Juliet Italian flats are very versatile— it has grosgrain laces that can be removed and tied in a few different ways. We love that they really go with anything.”

Looking ahead, Alex Drexler said the company will potentially open more stores next year. “For the upcoming year, we will be continue to be developing key categories we’re becoming well known for like jumpsuits and sweaters and also adding in more accessories like some canvas totes this spring,” he said.