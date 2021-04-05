Afterpay Launches New Sustainability Initiatives that Make Each Purchase More Eco-Friendly

Sustainability in retail is something that’s usually thought about at the product level, but the industry’s environmental impact occurs at multiple stages of the product lifecycle, including the final selling journey. Customers looking to improve the sustainability of their shopping habits should therefore be assessing the eco-performance of merchants as well as product, and looking to take advantage of programs like Afterpay’s new “top-up” program.

Under this program, which launched today on April 5, Afterpay customers will be able to opt into $1 donations at checkout which will go towards two non-profit organizations, Magpies & Peacock and Surfrider. Any and all donations will be matched by Afterpay, to maximize the overall contribution.

Magpies & Peacock is a non-profit fashion design house that focuses on collecting and reusing previously-owned clothing and apparel in a sustainable manner. The organization is hoping to disrupt the current cycles of waste in the fashion industry and divert these materials into new, high-quality products, while also providing educational resources and training to designers interested in environmentally-friendly fashion.

“We always ask ourselves how we can look at a solution from the perspective of People, Planet and Profit – how can we tackle something head on sustainably by doing right by it socially, environmentally and economically,” said Sarah-Jayne Smith, CEO of Magpies & Peacocks. “It is a mindset we apply to all things, no matter how small – everything from the products we create or buy, and how we teach a skill, through to our carbon footprint as a non-profit organization. We are thrilled to partner with Afterpay as part of that process and are humbled to be part of their Top Up Donation program.”

The second non-profit partner, Surfrider, is dedicated to protecting clean water and healthy beaches. Through this top up program, customers can give back to charities within their retail checkout process, so that the charitable donation becomes a seamless part of that purchase experience.

Afterpay has also partnered with social commerce platform MagicLinks, a B-Corp certified company that will work to integrate a live shopping experience within the Afterpay site. Through a series of influencer-led content streams, shoppers will be able to engage with content that educates on how to shop more consciously, supports eco-friendly purchases and fosters the building of sustainable wardrobes.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers the option to shop from fashion-forward brands in a responsible and sustainable way, while also giving back to these incredibly important organizations,” said Melissa Davis, head of North America at Afterpay. “Gen Z and Millennials are conscious shoppers who make mindful choices when they shop and we are proud to put the spotlight on organizations that are helping to tackle the complex issues facing our planet.”

The Afterpay Top Up program is now live, with the MagicLinks partnership launching in mid-April. Additional live shopping events will be announced later in the year.