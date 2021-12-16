Adidas Joins Rival Nike in Metaverse with New NFT Collection

Adidas Originals will officially enter the metaverse with the release of its first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection on Friday, just a few days after Nike announced a big deal in the space.

Called “Into the Metaverse,” the collection was created with NFT pioneers Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney and the team behind the PUNKS Comic. Owners of the NFTs – on sale Nov. 17 – will receive exclusive access to Adidas Originals experiences and product including virtual wearables for blockchain-based gaming world The Sandbox and other platforms, and exclusive physical product to match— a hoodie, a tracksuit and gmoney’s iconic orange beanie.

Adidas Originals purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, named “Indigo Herz,” joining one of the most fervent communities in the NFT space. Adidas also said that it has acquired a plot of virtual land inside The Sandbox, which it is working to fill with exclusive content and experiences. The brand’s digital assets will be secured in partnership with Coinbase, a leading crypto-exchange.

“It’s so refreshing to see a culturally influential brand like adidas Originals work so closely hand-in-hand with the NFT community,” said gmoney, who has been working closely with the brand behind the scenes. “At every step, they’ve included the right partners from the crypto, Metaverse and NFT community and listened to their thoughts at an early stage.”

“Blockchain is one of the most innovative technologies of this generation. We see it unlocking boundless potential to connect with our members,” added Scott Zalaznik, chief digital officer at Adidas, in a statement. “The foundation we are building with Web3 will lead to new creative opportunities for partnerships, engagement through digital goods and a path towards a more inclusive future.”

The NFTs are on sale Dec. 17 at adidas.com/metaverse and will cost 0.2 ETH. Digital and physical wearables will be available for Into the Metaverse NFT owners in 2022.

This news comes as Adidas rival Nike acquired RTFKT, a digital creator of virtual sneakers, collectibles and accessories, on Monday. The move builds upon Nike’s goal to expand its influence in the metaverse via virtual sneakers.

Earlier this year, Nike filed seven trademark applications related to its goal to create and sell virtual sneakers and apparel. It also partnered with the Roblox video game platform to launch “Nikeland,” a digital world for Nike fans to play games, connect, and dress their avatars in virtual apparel via a digital showroom, which includes products like the Air Force 1 and Nike Blazer.