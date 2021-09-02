×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

A Ma Maniére Is Launching Its First-Ever Apparel Collection This Weekend — Here’s What to Expect

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
A Ma Maniére pre-fall 2021 apparel
Selections from the A Ma Maniére pre-fall '21 apparel collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of A Ma Maniére

A Ma Maniére is venturing into in-house apparel.

This weekend, the renowned boutique will release its debut apparel range, which A Ma Maniére said in a statement “strikes the fine balance between workwear, military uniform and sportswear” and is expressed through its “commitment to classic, timeless luxury.”

Each selection of its pre-fall collection was created for its discerning consumer base using the high-end materials expected of the retailer. The apparel lineup from A Ma Maniére — the elevated retail concept of James Whitner’s The Whitaker Group — is replete with timeless looks such as several Japanese denim jean selections and a jacket, a cargo jacket and pants, woven shirt-and-short sets (which are adorned with its “A” monogram), custom-knitted fleece sweatsuit sets, signature branded T-shirts and more.

The A Ma Maniére pre-fall ’21 collection arrives Sept. 4 online via Amamaniere.com and in-store at its Atlanta, Houston and Washington, D.C. doors. Prices will range from $150 to $610.

A Ma Maniére pre-fall 2021 apparel
Looks from the A Ma Maniére pre-fall ’21 apparel collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of A Ma Maniére

A Ma Maniére has been the subject of several headlines throughout 2021, most notably for its first-ever Air Jordan collaboration using the Air Jordan 3 silhouette, which was revealed in February. The look — which was created to build on its “pursuit and commitment to creating timeless, classic, luxurious pieces” — was executed with tumbled leather uppers featuring suede details, as well as quilted interior collars and lining. It was released in both adult and kids sizing.

A Ma Maniére pre-fall 2021 apparel
Several pieces from the A Ma Maniére pre-fall ’21 apparel range.
CREDIT: Courtesy of A Ma Maniére
ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad