A Ma Maniére Is Launching Its First-Ever Apparel Collection This Weekend — Here’s What to Expect

A Ma Maniére is venturing into in-house apparel.

This weekend, the renowned boutique will release its debut apparel range, which A Ma Maniére said in a statement “strikes the fine balance between workwear, military uniform and sportswear” and is expressed through its “commitment to classic, timeless luxury.”

Each selection of its pre-fall collection was created for its discerning consumer base using the high-end materials expected of the retailer. The apparel lineup from A Ma Maniére — the elevated retail concept of James Whitner’s The Whitaker Group — is replete with timeless looks such as several Japanese denim jean selections and a jacket, a cargo jacket and pants, woven shirt-and-short sets (which are adorned with its “A” monogram), custom-knitted fleece sweatsuit sets, signature branded T-shirts and more.

The A Ma Maniére pre-fall ’21 collection arrives Sept. 4 online via Amamaniere.com and in-store at its Atlanta, Houston and Washington, D.C. doors. Prices will range from $150 to $610.

Looks from the A Ma Maniére pre-fall ’21 apparel collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of A Ma Maniére

A Ma Maniére has been the subject of several headlines throughout 2021, most notably for its first-ever Air Jordan collaboration using the Air Jordan 3 silhouette, which was revealed in February. The look — which was created to build on its “pursuit and commitment to creating timeless, classic, luxurious pieces” — was executed with tumbled leather uppers featuring suede details, as well as quilted interior collars and lining. It was released in both adult and kids sizing.