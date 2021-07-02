Yara Shahidi Is the New Face of Dior

Yara Shahidi is making her mark in fashion. Today, she has been announced as the new face of Dior.

According to the company, the 21-year-old will serve as a global ambassador for women’s fashion and cosmetics. Shahidi joins Dior’s roster of ambassadors that also include Travis Scott, who recently teamed up with Kim Jones for a collaboration, singer Jisoo, and model Cara Delevingne.

In March, Shahidi worked with Dior in honor of International Women’s Day, starring in a series of empowering videos.

The “Black-ish” star has also been making waves on the design front with her latest Adidas collection. Shahidi launched her collaboration with the athletic giant in May, which paid tribute to her Iranian heritage and Black roots.

Yara Shahidi attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, wearing her Adidas collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Part of collab included her reinterpretation of the iconic Superstar style. She designed the iconic shell-toe sneakers by dressing the leather upper in a cream hue combined with gold suede Three Stripes branding on the sides and the text “Idihahs Array” above. Adding to the look is an Arabic lace jewel at the forefoot and Iranian-inspired panels on the heel.

The lateral side of the Yara Shahidi x Adidas Superstar collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Fans of the collab include “Black-ish” co-star Tracee Ellis Ross, Yvette Noel-Schure and Gabrielle Union.

Last month, Adidas and Shahidi dropped their second collection that included special apparel and footwear pieces. For the latest line, she re-imagined two Adidas Originals silhouettes including the Campus and Boston Super x Marathon shoes that are inspired by 1960s aesthetics.