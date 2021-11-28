Fashion World Reacts to Virgil Abloh’s Death

Virgil Abloh died on Sunday at age 41. In the hours since, his death has rocked the fashion industry.

The renowned Off-White founder and designer, who died of cancer, was beloved by many in the fashion world. Outside of Off-White he designed countless hits for Nike and Jordan Brand and made a huge mark at Louis Vuitton as the men’s artistic director.

From influential figures such as Pharrell Williams, Hailey Baldwin and Offset, to fashion leaders like Carine Roitfeld, Ken Downing and Steven Kolb, numerous members of the fashion and entertainment industries are mourning the loss of Abloh. “My heart is broken,” said Williams on Twitter.

Designers including Donatella Versace, Alessandro Michele and Ronnie Fieg also felt the impact of Abloh’s death.

“You inspired me so much. I’m going to miss you,” Fieg stated on Twitter.

As a frequent athletic collaborator, Abloh’s passing has made waves in the world of sports as well. Odell Beckham, Jr., Lindsey Vonn, Kylian Mbappé and other athletes have also mourned on social media upon hearing the news. “Gutted,” Vonn stated on Twitter.

The designer’s passing was made public by LVMH on Sunday. Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement:

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off-White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday November 28, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. We are all shocked after the terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend,” said Arnault.

Below, see more reactions from industry leaders on Abloh’s death.

You changed the world V. More importantly you were one of the smartest, kindest and loving people I have ever met. You inspired me so much. I’m going to miss you 💔. My prayers are with your family. Rest in power legend🙏 — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) November 28, 2021

My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine 🙏🏾,

P — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021

RIP VIRGIL ABLOH 🕊 No one will forget the impact you had. God bless you my friend. — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 28, 2021

rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil 🕊 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021

Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh pic.twitter.com/e5moTP3sn5 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 28, 2021

I can’t believe it. Gutted. RIP V 💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w5GL7WrwGp — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) November 28, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Downing (@kendowningofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Kolb (@stevenkolb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carine Roitfeld (@carineroitfeld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JERRY LORENZO (@jerrylorenzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salehe Bembury (@salehebembury)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mrkimjonesOBE (@mrkimjones)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabitha Simmons (@tabithasimmons)