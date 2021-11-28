×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Fashion World Reacts to Virgil Abloh’s Death

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh, shot exclusively for FN in 2017.
CREDIT: ANDREW BOYLE

Virgil Abloh died on Sunday at age 41. In the hours since, his death has rocked the fashion industry.

The renowned Off-White founder and designer, who died of cancer, was beloved by many in the fashion world. Outside of Off-White he designed countless hits for Nike and Jordan Brand and made a huge mark at Louis Vuitton as the men’s artistic director.

From influential figures such as Pharrell Williams, Hailey Baldwin and Offset, to fashion leaders like Carine Roitfeld, Ken Downing and Steven Kolb, numerous members of the fashion and entertainment industries are mourning the loss of Abloh. “My heart is broken,” said Williams on Twitter.

Designers including Donatella Versace, Alessandro Michele and Ronnie Fieg also felt the impact of Abloh’s death.

Related

6 Ways Virgil Abloh Changed Fashion Forever

How Virgil Abloh Found the Perfect Partner in Nike

Nicki Minaj Is Winter Ready in Button-Up Dress and Sparkling Boots

“You inspired me so much. I’m going to miss you,” Fieg stated on Twitter.

As a frequent athletic collaborator, Abloh’s passing has made waves in the world of sports as well. Odell Beckham, Jr., Lindsey Vonn, Kylian Mbappé and other athletes have also mourned on social media upon hearing the news. “Gutted,” Vonn stated on Twitter.

The designer’s passing was made public by LVMH on Sunday. Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement:

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off-White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday November 28, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. We are all shocked after the terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend,” said Arnault.

Below, see more reactions from industry leaders on Abloh’s death.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ken Downing (@kendowningofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steven Kolb (@stevenkolb)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carine Roitfeld (@carineroitfeld)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JERRY LORENZO (@jerrylorenzo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salehe Bembury (@salehebembury)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mrkimjonesOBE (@mrkimjones)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tabitha Simmons (@tabithasimmons)

DSW Sponsored

Designer Brands Celebrates 30 Years of Fabulous Footwear

Designer Brands commemorates its 30-year milestone anniversary.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad