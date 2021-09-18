×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

A Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker Remembers George Malkemus: ‘Dearest Partner, Elegant Gentleman’

By Katie Abel
Katie Abel

Katie Abel

More Stories By Katie

View All
George Malkemus, Sarah Jessica Parker
George Malkemus and Sarah Jessica Parker in 2013.
CREDIT: FN Archives

A heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker remembered George Malkemus as “dearest partner” and “elegant gentleman” in a touching Instagram post today.

“I cannot summon the words for a fitting tribute. He deserves prose I don’t yet have. I have to gather my thoughts,” she wrote. “Today I can only say I’m utterly heartbroken. RIP dearest partner, elegant gentleman George.”

A revered executive and friend to many, George Malkemus III died Thursday in New York after a battle with cancer. He was 67.

Few people knew Malkemus as intimately as Parker. Ever since the pair first partnered in 2013 to launch their SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection, Malkemus worked alongside the actress-turned-designer, teaching her the intricacies of a complex and fast-changing shoe business.

Related

Sarah Jessica Parker Models a Jumpsuit & Chunky Clogs With a Helping Hand from a 'Hot Fella' on Set

Sarah Jessica Parker Towers in Wooden Platform Heels on 'And Just Like That...' Set

What the Met Gala Themes Have Been in Years Past & What People Wore

Parker posted her Instagram message alongside a photo of a cuff engraved with “WWGM3D?’ “Til we meet again, I will spend the rest of my days asking, ‘What would GM3 do?’ I am going to miss you so ‘F’in’ much.”

 

From the beginning, Parker knew Malkemus was the one person who could help her realize her longtime dream to launch a footwear business.

“I met with lots of interesting and kind and lovely potential partners, but at night when I was lying in my bed thinking about this opportunity and what it meant to me, those partnerships didn’t seem right for me,” the designer told FN in 2013, when she and Malkemus revealed their new venture. “I realized the one person I’d want to work with, in an ideal world, was George. … But I was hesitant because I knew how obligated he was,” she admitted. “I didn’t think of him as a massive shoe producer. He doesn’t run a business like a lot of other men and women in the shoe industry.”

sarah jessica parker, sjp, sjp collection, sjp shoes, carrie bradshaw, sex and the city, carrie bradshaw shoes, george malkemus, manolo blahnik
September 2020: Parker with Malkemus in their new flagship, which they designed together.
CREDIT: Flo Ngala

Three years after their big debut, the footwear veteran discussed Parker’s path from adored actress to dedicated businesswoman.

“In her own persuasive way, she has taken power of her destiny,” he told FN in 2016. “We have certain notions about big stars. That’s not her at all. She’s everything I ever hoped for in a friend, but nothing I ever dreamed of having in a partner. She brings a unique way of thinking that was new to me.”

The partners spent eight years growing the SJP business, expanding into new categories and opening stores in key markets across the country. In March 2020, just weeks before the pandemic changed everything, they made their biggest move yet when they opened a flagship on 54th Street in New York.

A few months later, as the city continued to suffer, Malkemus opened up about the pair’s love for New York and their commitment to brick-and-mortar retail.

“I don’t think anyone epitomizes New York City more than Sarah Jessica Parker,” said Malkemus. “We talk about it every day, how we have to get this city back.”

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad