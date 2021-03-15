Kenneth Cole Takes Stand in Support of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Kenneth Cole is standing in support of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against the politician this month.

“@NYGovCuomo led us through COVID-19, bringing us all light when there was only darkness… & has made NY the progressive capital of the world… he stood up for us, now we need to stand up for him. Please RT,” Cole tweeted from his personal Twitter account on Sunday night.

Cole and Cuomo are brother-in-laws of more than 30 years. Cole is married to Maria Cuomo, the daughter of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, who died in 2015, and sister to current New York Governor Cuomo.

@NYGovCuomo led us through COVID-19, bringing us all light when there was only darkness… & has made NY the progressive capital of the world… he stood up for us, now we need to stand up for him. Please RT#DueProcess #presumptionOfInnocense. #JusticeForCuomo — Kenneth Cole (@kennethcolereal) March 14, 2021

Cole also posted the same comments on Instagram, which was liked by founder of New York Fashion Week Fern Mallis and actor Jeremy Piven. “Agreed!! Let the investigation take place. #donotresign,” Mallis commented.

Related Under Armour, Kenneth Cole + Other Retail Leaders Speak Out to Condemn Violence at Capitol Done Deals: New Balance Signs Multiyear Sponsorship Deal With FC Tokyo + More Sources: Licensing Suitors Are Pursuing Kenneth Cole Shoe Business

Seven women have come forward over the past few weeks to accuse Gov. Cuomo of sexual misconduct. Others, most of whom are former aides of the governor, have described the workplace environment as toxic, particularly for women. The governor and his administration are also facing criticism over their handling of New York nursing homes in the early weeks of the pandemic, including reported accusations that his top aides altered data to hide a higher death toll for nursing home residents.

Now, more than a dozen members of the state’s and national congressional delegation have called upon Cuomo to resign, including House Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Brown, Nydia Velazquez, Antonio Delgado, Jerrold Nadler, Kirsten Gillibrand, Chuck Schumer and Carolyn B. Maloney.

On Friday, the New York governor said during a media conference call, “I’m not going to resign.” He added, “What is being alleged simply did not happen and that’s why you have to wait to get the facts … As I have said before, and as I firmly believe my administration has always represented, women have a right to come forward and be heard — and I encourage that fully, but I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth.”

Last year, Cole launched his latest initiative: The Mental Health Coalition, which Gov. Cuomo and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, have supported. It is large-scale commitment that will bring together nonprofits, businesses, brands, celebrities and influencers in a coordinated effort to destigmatize mental health.

In September, the New York governor made an appearance at the 2020 American Image Awards, presented and produced by the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) to present Cole with the Person of the Year award.