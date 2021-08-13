×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Merch Made $7 Million — and Its First Drop Just Sold Out

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Kanye West in 2019
CREDIT: MEGA

Kanye West is officially back on the music and fashion scenes, thanks to his forthcoming album, “Donda.”

After a runaway summer that included two sold-out drops of a puffer jacket made by Gap and West’s brand, Yeezy, and an appearance at Balenciaga’s haute couture show, West has a slew of new releases on the horizon. The first is, of course, the “Donda” album itself. Though its release date is undetermined, the cover art has been revealed — a sleek matte black — and fans can currently pre-order the digital version of the album for $10 on West’s website.

The second is merchandise tied to “Donda’s” release — which West is already making headlines for. During his second listening party for the album, held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last week, West reportedly made $7 million from in-person merchandise sales, according to Complex. The merchandise included a black long-sleeved T-shirt with a Star of David symbol on its back, a black bulletproof vest featuring “Donda” in white lettering, and a short-sleeved black T-shirt with angular white graphics, as well as a cross logo and “Donda” lettering on its front.

Though West launched one piece of “Donda” merch online — the previously mentioned black long-sleeved T-shirt, which retails for $100 — it’s already sold out on his website.

The latest iteration of West’s $200 Yeezy x Gap puffer jacket, in a bright red tone — which the musician himself wore at the listening party — is also no longer available. However, though the pre-sale for the jacket, shipping in 2022, is currently closed, shoppers can sign up for more Yeezy x Gap updates and drops at the collaboration’s website.

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad