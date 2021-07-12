Jack Harlow on the Most Expensive Shoes He Owns & His Riskiest Style

Rising rap star Jack Harlow graced the cover of FN’s issue for July. From Means Street Studio in Atlanta, the “Whats Poppin” hitmaker addressed Atlanta’s impact on his style, his growing interest in fashion, the impact he has had on New Balance and his responsibilities as a white man in rap culture. The Kentucky-born artist also did a deep dive on his tastes in footwear.

Read on to find out what’s in his closet, his riskiest shoes and more.

NUMBER OF PAIRS HE OWNS:

“I’ve probably got 60 now. I’ve donated some to some friends, and I’ve spread the wealth. I really don’t even need all these shoes.”

FAVORITE SHOES AS A KID:

“I had these suede Reeboks, these blue suede Reeboks. And then I went on a field trip to a baseball game and it rained and ruined them. But I wore them every day.”

SHOES HE DREAMS ABOUT:

“I dream about those blue Reeboks that I never have seen since. And these [New Balance] 990s that I want from Maryland, the theme is like crab or something. I can’t remember what they’re called. They’re like this blue. Maryland got some fly ones, the whole DMV, they have their ones, but I don’t have these ones from Maryland that are really nice.”

HIS FAVORITE PAIR IN HIS CLOSET:

“Right now, my favorite pair in my closet is the red and black [New Balance] 550s.”

PAIR HE WEARS ON DATE NIGHT:

“I wear white Filling Pieces on date night. Something real clean, something real smooth.”

THOUGHTS ON ATHLETE SIGNATURE SHOES:

“The Kawhi shoes are fresh. I like the Jolly Rancher collab, and I really like the light blue ones. But more often than not, people are missing on their signature shoes. I’m like, ‘Did you get any feedback from anyone around you?’ All of culture is joking on these shoes, so what made you think you should put this out? They look void of their personal taste.”

Jolly Rancher x New Balance Kawhi “Original Flavors.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

PAIR HE’LL NEVER GET RID OF:

“I’ll never get rid of these Jolly Rancher [New Balance] shoes, these lifestyle ones. They’re white and the sole has all the Jolly Rancher flavors.”

FAVORITE RECENT SIGNATURE SNEAKER STYLE:

“I like those white Steph Curry [Under Armour ‘Chef’] shoes, the ones people were clowning that were kind of dad-ish. At least they made a statement. It was so perfectly minimal and so polarizing. I’d rather you be polarizing than bland. I feel like he said, ‘F**k it, these are this, and if you hate it, at least it’s making noise.’ I thought that was dope.”

The Under Armour Curry Two Low “Chef.” CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

RISKIEST SHOE HE’S WORN:

“These pointy Celines, they’re kind of elf-ish. Workshop shoes. High-end though, they’re good looking, don’t get me wrong. It’s got a metro vibe to it.”

WEARING HEELS:

“A shoe that has that chunk on the bottom? The little high-fashion heels? I have some Prada boots and some pretty slick Bottegas. I like them, I wear them. It’s not something I’m walking around in every day, but if I’m posing in a magazine, I’ll put some heels on.”

MOST EXPENSIVE PAIR:

“Might be those Bottegas, I bought them at the store. I think the Bottegas with the heel are probably the most expensive pair I have. I don’t buy a lot of shoes, sometimes they just arrive. It’s rare for me to go shoe shopping.”

PAIR HE’S HAD THE LONGEST:

“One pair I’ve had for a while are these DC [New Balance] 990s, the [collab with] Eat with the primary colors. I’ve had those for a while.”

PAIRS HE BRINGS WITH HIM WHEN TRAVELING:

“I always travel with some 550s, I always take some 990s, I take the Filling Pieces everywhere and a fourth or fifth shoe is like a mystery slot, can be switched around.”

SHOES HE GIVES AS A GIFT:

“My roommate is more of a sneakerhead than me, Urban (Wyatt]. A lot of the more rare Hypebeast stuff or any Jordans, I typically slide them his way. He’s a few sizes below me so I just ask for his size a lot of the time.”

GUILTY PLEASURE SHOES:

“I got a pair of shoes that I own that some people might feel guilty for, but I don’t feel guilty for: it’s the Starburys. I still pull them out from time to time, too. S**ts are hitting.”

SHOES HE BOUGHT BUT NEVER WORE:

“Couldn’t be me, chief. I wear every shoe I buy.”

See photos from the Jack Harlow cover shoot.